Quick Camps Australia launches mobile camps for exploration

Exploration caravans | Australian portable camps
Quick Camps specialize in designing, building and servicing turnkey mobile accommodation for remote 4 to 50 person projects throughout Australia. For various industries including mining and accommodation villages, defence, temporary exploration and construction camps.
The company provides self-contained camp accommodation units that are easily transportable and connected on site.
Portable accommodation hire | Mining camp accommodation
Quick Camps is a modern solution for companies in the mining, exploration, or construction industries who need a place where they can stay on-site without having to worry about traveling between accommodation offsite and working at the project location.
Quick Camps product focuses on staff retention and offers our clients management a strong point of difference by providing employees with a modern and supported facility to unwind at the end of their shift.
Their value is the reliability of our workmanship, in-house camp design and custom manufacturing division that has been developed by drilling and exploration veterans.
Whether it is a 4 man camp to a 50 man camp, they have the solution for your remote accommodation needs!
Quick Camps plug & play’ camps mean no carpenters, electricians, plumbers, crane drivers or heavy duty plant equipment required minimising risks.
Construction camp | Remote camp accommodation
Quick Camps is Australia’s leading expandable accommodation providing turnkey mobile units and catering options for some of the most remote projects across various industries. Backed by a network of drillers and exploration veterans who understand rural living and the nature of the rough environment.
They provide follow-up services for maintenance and upkeep, which will continue to deliver trust in our brand and significant cost savings to your operations.
Donga hire | Mobile camps | Exploration camps
Quick Camp will help clients meet their project critical timelines via seamless transport and logistics solutions services.
They understand that it’s not easy to plan for every possible scenario when delivering goods, but they are here always with a solution – QuickCamp!
Complete Turn Key Solution
Quick Camps understand that people need a practical, mobile camp that will cater to the needs of their operations and foster a positive work culture… Their team is dedicated to providing their clients with the best possible service, and they look forward to working with new clients and projects.
Quick Camps also provide a comprehensive turnkey package features all of the camp accommodation, logistical management, catering, and housekeeping services required to support your project.
Media Contact
Company Name: Quick Camps Australia
Email: Send Email
Phone: +611300992758
Country: Australia
Website: https://www.quickcamps.com.au
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Quick Camps Australia launches mobile camps for exploration
