Valorant World Champion cNed (Acend) Joins The Thronmax Family

With the agreement made recently, popular microphone brand Thronmax collaborated with cNed and his team. Valorant World Champion “Acend” team player “cNed” will continue his future broadcasts and content using the MDrill One Pro product of the Thronmax brand. “cNed” (Mehmet Yağız İpek), who made a name for himself with the success he achieved in the popular game Valorant of the last period, started 2022 with new agreements and new achievements.Thronmax Marketing Manager || As a result of the agreement he made with Hamdi Dönmez, they will broadcast on Twitch broadcasting platform and other platforms with Thronmax microphones. – Wanting to offer a better-quality sound and broadcast to its followers, cNed shared its product selections on Instagram and Twitch broadcasting platform so that its followers can have an idea.
“I started to play with Thronmax microphone and boom arm months ago and I instantly loved it. The quality and performance is excellent and the team at Thronmax is always available to help with the settings and everything. I’m really excited to officially start collaborating with Thronmax and we have great things to do together!”, says Mehmet “Cned”. “We have been following cNed for a long time like other E-Sports fans and I am very pleased that cNed has joined our family. I believe we will do great things together. We will come up with new joint projects in the near future,” says Thronmax CEO’s Hasan Turgut
About Thronmax
Thronmax is a leading manufacturer of professional audio products for the music recording, broadcast, postproduction, and streaming markets. Thronmax Microphones offer the best variety of condenser microphone solutions for Studio, USB, Podcast, Video Conferencing, & Field Recording. Thronmax microphones deliver high-quality sound on par with far more expensive mics.
Thronmax microphones and accessories are available at: www.thronmax.com
– It looks like people will hear a lot about the cNed name and Thronmax brand in the eSports field in the future.
Watch cNed’s broadcasts at https://www.twitch.tv/cned/
Media Contact
Company Name: Thronmax LLC
Contact Person: Hamdi Dönmez
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: thronmax.com
