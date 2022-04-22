Luxury Kitchen designs for Melbourne homes with top kitchen renovator

Kitchen designs need to be functional as well as family-friendly, exhibiting a true sense of luxury. Getting ideas for planning a luxurious kitchen is the smartest way to improve the aesthetics as well as the practicality of luxurious kitchen renovations.

Luxurious kitchen showrooms are loved by all. Having a luxury kitchen built can improve the aesthetics of the entire house. However, kitchen renovations need to be done carefully and meticulously, considering the functionality. This is the reason one has to be very purposeful and considerate when creating luxury kitchen designs with useful appliances, beautiful finishes, and high-quality materials for that ultra-luxe kitchen edge.

“Creating luxurious kitchens takes a lot of effort as everything needs to be curated in a planned manner. You need to be very careful and attentive while designing the space. You cannot gather bits and pieces from various places to make a kitchen look luxurious. This is the reason we offer a great selection of custom kitchen splashbacks, and designs and materials to create the perfect kitchen.”

A modern luxury kitchen should assimilate aesthetics as well as functionality. Having a luxurious and planned kitchen design is an inevitable method by which you can add and refine the interior decor of a lavish home. With ultra-modern appliances, classy furniture, and charming colours, preparing and catering food can become an indulging experience.

Below is a list of ideas that need to be considered when planning for luxurious kitchen renovations –

Colour coordination – The kitchen cupboards and other units need to be precisely colour coordinated with the walls.

– The kitchen cupboards and other units need to be precisely colour coordinated with the walls. Backlit cabinets – Add some luxurious lighting by adding backlightsto the inside of the cabinets with glass fronts.

– Add some luxurious lighting by adding backlightsto the inside of the cabinets with glass fronts. Tall cabinets and pantries – Customised tall pantries and cabinets are a staple for luxurious kitchens and also add more storage space.

– Customised tall pantries and cabinets are a staple for luxurious kitchens and also add more storage space. Attractive countertops – Impeccably match the countertops and cabinetry for a design that looks sleek and striking.



“Having a clear idea of how you want your kitchen to appear will make it easy for you to transform it into a reality. Collecting ideas on luxurious kitchen renovations can be one of the best things that can be done through the process,”

When it comes to improving your house, the kitchen is one of the most important parts that need to be looked after. It is a place where the family comes together. This is why it is crucial to pay the utmost attention to remodelling it.

At MS&MR Kitchens, homeowners can get high-quality custom kitchen cabinets and other components for their luxury kitchens. The team will take care of the entire process, from sourcing to installing the furniture pieces. The professionals are committed to completing every job within the given time frame, from small residential work to large commercial projects.

