Orlando's Leading Authority in Real Estate to Offer Professional Assistance for People Looking to Buy and Sell Homes in Florida

Top Orlando Real Estate Consultants with Specialization in Residential Real Estate is Set to Handle Real Estate Needs of Buyers and Sellers of Homes in Florida

Orlando Real Estate Consultants, a reputed name in the Real Estate industry in Orlando is pleased to announce today, that its team of Licensed Real Estate Professionals is well equipped with proven expertise and a wide array of knowledge to effectively handle Real Estate needs of strategic marketing, finance, and negotiations involved in buying and selling of properties.

The Professional Realty Company affirms its competence to offer Professional Real Estate solutions to clients seeking to acquire or sell homes notwithstanding any situation or condition that may arise. Its team of Orlando Real Estate Professionals is reliable and has vast experience in all facets of Real Estate.

The company pledges to painstakingly work with its clients and ensure the purchasing and sales process is effortless and result-oriented while keeping its clients informed with up-to-date information as the transaction process unfolds.

Orlando Real Estate Consultants credits the help of technology in streamlining and automating the purchasing and sales process of homes. Hence, its use of state-of-the-art lead generation websites, direct mails, and radio ads to effectively secure an authentic buyer and seller lead 24hours a day.

The company admits to using social media sites and professional Youtube videos to amp the clients’ properties on the internet and give it a wide array of exposure on the web. Also, having a vast network and affinity with home buyers and sellers in Orlando, the company guarantees exposure to property owners who are looking to have their properties on the top listings.

Jenny Zamora, the founder of Orlando Real Estate Consultants, has nearly two decades of experience as a realtor under her belt. Over the years, she personally closed thousands of Orlando short sales as well as traditional transactions, working with both buyers and sellers, thereby making her a top Orlando Short Sale agent since 2005. Jenny Zamora is a Certified Distressed Property Expert and keeps up-to-date with Florida Real Estate Laws regarding foreclosure prevention, loan modifications, and short sales in order to provide her clients with the most updated information. She asserts, “Once you authorize us we will take over all communication with your lender and bring any foreclosure proceeding to a halt while we find a solution that works best for you and your lender. In many cases, we can get you to cash back at the closing even if you owe more than what your home is worth.”

From free home valuation, free short sale services, sourcing vacation homes, purchasing and sales of properties, and giving tips and advice on everything Real Estate, there is nothing the team of Orlando Real Estate Consultants cannot handle. The well-respected Professional Realty Agency promises to continue serving clients’ needs in the Real Estate market.

