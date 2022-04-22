Beacon Financial Insurance Group, LLC Expands Across The United States

Leading insurance services provider, Beacon Financial Insurance Group, LLC, continues to push boundaries in the industry with the expansion of offerings across the US

Beacon Financial Insurance Group, LLC has continued in its pursuit of providing peace of mind while building long-lasting relationships with clients and the community as the company announces plans to expand its service offering to more businesses and families across the United States. The company has grown to become a leading name in the industry, offering a plethora of solutions to meet the needs of different categories of clients.

The global insurance industry has grown tremendously over the years and the United States market remains a major part of the sector. A recent report by Statista revealed that insurance premiums written in the U.S. as of 2020 reached over $1 trillion. The figure makes the United States one of the largest insurance markets, leading the industry with high premium volumes, employee numbers, and insurance company revenues. The amazing figures do not necessarily translate into customer satisfaction as many of the insurance providers tend to charge exorbitantly or have a cumbersome claim process. However, Beacon Financial Insurance Group, LLC has ensured that its clients do not suffer a similar fate and plans to extend the gesture to more parts of the US.

Beacon Financial Insurance Group has a team of highly experienced and vast professionals in the industry working to identify and deliver the right products to meet the specific needs of each client. The North Carolina-based insurance provider aims to help clients to save money without compromising the quality of coverage. Beacon Financial Insurance Group focuses on protecting the assets of clients while arming them with the necessary resources to make an informed decision. The policies offered by Beacon Financial Insurance Group include life insurance, home insurance, auto, personal and commercial, offering a one-stop solution to all insurance needs, with a user-friendly platform that enables clients to get quotes easily.

Beacon Financial Insurance Group continues to enjoy rave reviews from clients for the comprehensiveness and relative affordability of the services offered. “I received great customer service when I spoke to the representative on the phone. They were very knowledgeable and made me feel at ease about investing in insurance I needed for myself.” – Angela Johnson.

For further information about Beacon Financial Insurance Group and the products offered, visit – https://beaconfig.com/. Beacon Financial Insurance Group can also be found across several social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter.

