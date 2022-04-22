Toronto Based Shipping Company Offers Solutions

Toronto based shipping company offers local, warehouse, and international shipping options for companies and individuals.

Ontario Container Transport Company wants the public to know that they will offer help and consultation from the planning phase through the shipping phase all the way to the moment the container is received. No matter the method, Ontario Container Transport offers a solution for all the shipping needs of their customers.

“We don’t want people to suffer in silence if they have a shipping issue,” states a spokesperson. “We want them to know that we can help from start to finish with any major or minor shipping undertaking. It’s also not just about large freight, either. We also help out with warehouse distribution. We work with all shipping forms, including land, air, and sea, we’ve got it all covered. We can help with larger shipping containers, international and local trucking transportation; temperature controlled shipping options, and so much more. We use all the newest and up to date technology to keep up with every aspect of the shipping process.

“Our warehouse distribution specialists are able to help from the packaging stage, ensuring that all of the items being shipped remain in pristine condition, all the way to the actual shipping of the cargo. We can help with storage and even offer an expedited shipping option for warehouse distribution.

“We have partnered with many companies to make our shipping overseas a safe and secure method of cargo transportation. With these types of cargo transportation, we offer temperature controlled units, as well as offering special rates for cargo bins that are totally full. We pride ourselves on our competitive costs for our clients, making sure that when they choose us, they can be secure in knowing they’ve chosen the best.

“All of our freight technicians are fully trained and come with our companies’ complete trust in our client’s satisfaction. No matter what they’re doing, we want you to be completely satisfied with the service we provide. Each of our employees and technicians are fully trained and licensed to make sure that they can provide and maintain the level of quality that our company has become known for.”

Ontario Container Transport company also offers air freight services with the same attention to detail and professionalism. With freight and cargo options, there is very little limit to what Ontario Container Transport can do for their clients.

“Our company even will help move you, your home, and even your office. We want to be your go to people for all things shipping and hauling. We simply offer the highest quality transportation options for all of our customers. Rain or shine, snow, or sleet, we always put the safety and integrity of our customers packages as our top priority.”

About Ontario Container Transport

Ontario Container Transport company was founded with the goal of offering first class service to local and international clients needing shipping and moving transportation. They put their stamp of approval on every piece of freight that passes through their system, paying attention to each detail to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ontario Container Transport

Contact Person: Ryan Lynch

Email: Send Email

Phone: 905-695-1501

Address:6201 HWY 7 West Unit 2 Woodbridge

City: Toronto

State: ON L4H 0K7

Country: Canada

Website: http://octi.ca/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Toronto Based Shipping Company Offers Solutions