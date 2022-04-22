Automotive Rim Company Offers Specialized Services

Local Automotive Rim Company, RimPerfection, offers specialized services for automotive retail partners and private consumers.

Local Automotive Rim Company, RimPerfection, offers specialized services for automotive retail partners and private consumers.

RimPerfection is a Canadian owned company that offers a wide array of specialized treatments for automotive rims. From rim repair and powder coating to custom wheel painting, RimPerfection can help you realize your rim related dreams.

Located in the Greater Toronto area, RimPerfection offers professional, fast, and quality work for a wide range of rim related options. From cosmetic alterations to welding repair, RimPerfection offers something to everyone who has rim and tire needs.RimPerfection also offers mobile wheel repair for any customer who might have encountered an accident or other issue where driving themselves to their shop isn’t possible.

“We started off small and then we found there was more and more of a demand for this type of work.” Said a spokesperson in a recent interview. “We have partnered with some wholesale service providers in the automotive industry, and we just keep growing. We can now offer services like diamond cut wheels, powder coating rims, custom wheel painting, and a lot of other amazing things. Our highly skilled technicians are always watching out for the newest trends in rims and rim alteration. We keep on top of current events.”

Customers are encouraged to contact RimPerfection for a free online quote. “It’s totally free to fill out,” continues the spokesperson, “and one of our technicians will be happy to get all their information and offer them a highly competitive quote. We stand by all the work we do, too. We offer all of our customers a 1 year warranty on all the work we do, so customers can feel safe when they come in to our shop.”

RimPerfection can work with dealers and insurance companies for both emergency and accident repairs and custom jobs for appearance. “We just want our customers to know that we are here for them. With the state of roads and potholes, there is a higher risk of rims getting damaged in day to day driving. If something like that happens to their rims, we want people to know that they can come to us, and we will make it right again.

“We really want to make sure that your vehicle looks great, too. You just don’t know how much a difference new or painted rims can make the visual appeal of your vehicle. We use top of the line paint and treatments to make sure the car drives out with its tires looking brand new. We also don’t want our customers to spend their life savings to get their rims to their specifications. With all the work we do, we try to offer our customers the best deals to keep their cost low. We just want them to be happy with their automobile.”

About RimPerfection

RimPerfection is a specialized Canadian owned company which works with both automotive dealerships and individual buyers. The first company of its kind, RimPerfection is the only rim specialization shop that works with dealerships, insurance companies, automotive repair shops, tire facilities, and independent consumers.

Media Contact

Company Name: RimPerfection

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-855-746-5629

Address:11 Creditstone Rd, Unit 13

City: Concord

State: Ontario, L4K 2P1

Country: Canada

Website: http://www.rimperfection.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Automotive Rim Company Offers Specialized Services