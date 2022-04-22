Toronto Based Security Company Offers Many Options

Northern Force Security offers customized security solutions for many different purposes.

Northern Force Security offers its customers a wide range of services based on personal, corporate, and event security. Not only does this Toronto based company offer personalized security options, but they also offer consultation services.

“Our company has been built on a base of experience and expertise.” Stated a spokesperson. “We offer so much more than just a basic security company. With our collective backgrounds, we’re able to provide more services to all our customers.

“Some of the more common services we provide are event security, armed transportation, and corporate security, but it might surprise people to know how much more we can do, too. For example, did you know that many front desk and concierge individuals at hotels, condos, and apartments are often one of our trained security professionals? This is a key role for maintaining security at these types of locations.

“When a VIP comes into town, we are usually the first phone call made by their representatives. We will accompany and protect celebrities and others who might have threats against their person and their reputations. We protect them.

“With the uptick in school related violence and national terrorism threats, we are also key members in institutions such as schools and universities. We will patrol the halls and run security checks upon entrance to the schools.

“The best part about what we offer is it can really be for anyone. We also offer security consultation, often going to the customers location and evaluating the area, looking for threats and weak points that might be areas of infiltration.

“We will even help out in a customer’s neighborhood. Say you have a neighborhood that hasn’t been feeling safe lately. We will offer a mobile unit to patrol the area and help to secure the people in the neighborhood, allowing for them to fully enjoy their homes and daily lives without fear.”

Northern Force Security closely follows all developments in security based technology and methodology. All their professionally trained experts are fully trained and kept updated on all the newest technology and possible threats.

“We really offer more than just your basic services. We are unique in the fact that we are a multi-faceted company offering multiple solutions for multiple problems. We always try to anticipate the problems our customers may face and try to stop any threat before it even becomes apparent.”

Northern Force Security proudly serves the greater Toronto and surrounding areas. Through extensive training and combined experience, this company has much to offer the community, individuals, companies, and more. Part of the training offered to new recruits is both an in-person training option as well as an online training option. Both these types of training provide the full spectrum of security and protection for all the employees.

About Northern Force Security

Founded by a group of former military and anti-terrorism professionals, Northern Force Security offers individual and corporate security along with education on personal safety. Northern Force Security is a full-service security company.

