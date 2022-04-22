Dental Office in Thornhill Welcomes New Patients

Thornhill Dental Office welcomes new patients and families, offers free consultation for new patients.

Thornhill Dental opens its doors for new patients and families, offering a wide range of services. From tooth cleaning, root canals, and fillings, to emergency dental appointments and everything in between, Thornhill Dental Office should be your first call when looking for a new provider.

“We care about more than just the teeth,” a spokesperson recently said, “we care about the patient. We know it can be a scary thing to visit the dentist, so we try to make it a comfortable, friendly place to be. We always try to talk to patient through the process and keep them informed of everything we are doing.

“Every one of our patients are unique, so we always make sure we discuss all their dental goals and issues as we create a specialized treatment plan for each patient. We’ve even started offering a free initial consultation, which really helps us to understand the patients expectations and allow us to find out exactly what they need.”

With the newest, top of the line equipment, Thornhill Dental Office keeps up with the latest trends and treatments available, offering every patient the best quality care possible.

“We also offer senior discounts.” continued the spokesperson. “As you age, you face new dental challenges and we don’t want our patients to have to suffer financially or worry if they can afford proper dental care, so we offer a 15% discount for all of our patients who are 65 years of age or older. This discount covers everything from cleaning to dentures, so that our patients don’t put off an important appointment just because of the cost.

“We also offer direct billing to insurance so that our patients don’t have to worry about anything other than their dental care. We will handle all that time consuming paperwork so they don’t have to stress about that.”

Thornhill Dental Office also offers preventative treatments, like cancer checks and screening in the hopes of early detection. “If we can catch it early enough, we can help our patients much more effectively,” states the spokesperson. “Not just cancers, but you’d be surprised how many other diseases and medical problems can be made worse by poor dental hygiene. Things like Diabetes, Heart Disease, and more can be linked negatively to poor dental health.”

The Dental Office in Thornhill has been providing quality care for more than a decade to all its patients and is once again accepting new patients. “Let us take care of your teeth from the first one that comes in, to the last one that falls out. We always make sure our patients are treated with compassion and kindness and can hopefully walk out with a beautiful smile.”

About Thornhill Dental Office

Founded in 2009, Thornhill Dental Office has helped thousands of patients improve their smile, protect their health through better oral hygiene, and provided surgical options with offices in North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, and, of course, Thornhill.

