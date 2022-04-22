Art of Dentistry Launches Full Service Cosmetic Dentistry with Free Consultation

In a major new step forward, Art of Dentistry has announced the launch of a comprehensive full-service in Toronto. This new service is the result of nearly a decade of providing care to thousands of patients in the city and surrounding areas. The highly trained dental team at Art of Dentistry takes care of all patients, offering a full range of services, ranging from simple preventive treatment to the most complex restorative and cosmetic procedures. A key step toward an improved smile begins with a free consultation, which includes proposed treatment plans for any dental need.

The free consultation is the result of a clinic understudy in which it was discovered that many patients are interested in cosmetic dentistry but are unsure if it is the right step to take. Fortunately, such people do not need to make a financial commitment to learn about their options. “We were surprised to learn that many of our patients wanted to improve their smiles, but were afraid to take the next step,” commented a spokesperson for the clinic.

“Now, anyone can stop by our clinic and talk to us about their dental goals. We’ll offer advice on the best ways to address any dental-related issues, and they can take the time to think it over,” the rep added. Art of Dentistry specializes in a number of services, including:

Full mouth reconstruction

Smile makeovers

Porcelain veneers

Dental crowns and bridges

Laser gum treatments

Invisalign®

Dental implants

Teeth whitening

Patients who undergo these procedures receive dentures that are not only aesthetically pleasing but are also functional. They are guaranteed to improve the smile and will be ready for display. Plus, the clinic offers budget-friendly rates to cater to all patients. “We want to offer as many people as possible the opportunity to make the changes to their smile that they have always dreamed of. Our cosmetic dentistry practice in Toronto is here to help them,” the spokesperson concluded.

Staff members are helpful and friendly, and eager to help each individual. Among them are:

Dental assistants

Dental hygienists

Hygiene coordinator

Treatment coordinator

Cosmetic dentists

Each team member has undergone extensive training, including the use of cutting-edge technology, and has years of experience in the field of dentistry. As a result, patients can rest assured that they are being treated by experts who are familiar with the most up-to-date procedures and techniques. All treatments take place in a spa-like environment that offers a relaxing experience while being treated. In the words of the clinic’s spokesperson, “You can expect nothing less than an incredible experience.”

About Art of Dentistry

Art of Dentistry is a full-service Toronto dental practice that offers everything from general dentistry to prosthodontics. The high-end services offered are aimed at patients looking for affordable dentistry that is not only effective but also appealing. Plus, patients can take advantage of the free consultation, which helps them learn more about available dental care options. The clinic is open Monday through Saturday at various times to better accommodate patients. Virtual consultations are available online for those who are unable to visit the treatment centre during regular business hours.

