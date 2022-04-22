Environmentalist and Bestselling Author Releases Guidebook to Spark Awareness and Action

TINAMASTE, COSTA RICA – April 22, 2022 – In Regenerate Your Reality, bestselling author and environmentalist Jean Louise Pullen shows readers how to: apply principles of regeneration, diversify their income, grow their way out of crisis, nurture the earth, and live holistically and passionately. By highlighting how she embodies love, works for herself, and lives her passions, Pullen serves as an example to readers of how to shift their perspective from survival mode to “thrival mode.”
“When we live our dreams every day—satisfying our basic needs, cultivating self-love, and taking care of the earth and each other—we live with purpose. We paint each brushstroke with beautiful moments and cherish the simple pleasures,” says Pullen.
The topics covered in Regenerate Your Reality, such as living your dreams; financial freedom; purification; and discovering love, death, and rebirth, reflect Pullen’s journey of change and serve as a clarion call for readers to follow their heart’s path to regeneration. Throughout this captivating memoir, Pullen shares her personal experiences, research, and life experiments while also drawing on the teachers, books, and movies that have inspired her. Readers will likewise be encouraged by the affirmations, prayers, journal entries, exercises, and wisdom questions at the end of each chapter.
Regenerate Your Reality gives readers insights informed by Pullen’s transition from corporate finance to environmentalism. “As we continually regenerate ourselves and the planet, we actively create the harmony we wish to see. Each of us has unique offerings and magic to bring forth. When we drop into a state of ‘being,’ releasing all labels, titles, and professions, we become co-creators of life with everything around us.”
Jean Pullen has felt called to environmentalism since a young age. In 2017, she moved to Costa Rica to follow her passion for regenerating nature through permaculture, agroforestry, and community. Jean is the founder of Regenerate Your Reality, a resource for those who seek regeneration in their lives and in the world. She is a partner of Jungle Project and a Soil Advocate at Kiss the Ground. In addition, she enjoys sharing her passions through holistic workshops and regenerative agriculture tours.
Published by Publish Your Gift®, Regenerate Your Reality: Your Guide to Regenerative Living, Happiness, Love & Sovereignty is now available for purchase at www.regenerateyourreality.com.
