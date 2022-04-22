Pediatrician and Bestselling Author Releases Book to Help Parents Guide Their Daughters into Adulthood

Navigating through the challenging world of adolescence is not easy. That's why most parents admit that a blueprint would be helpful and well received. To offer suggestions and guidance for coaching daughters through the changing developmental landscape that comes along with the inevitable dynamics of advancing from one stage of growth to the next, Eli Gasinu, DO, FAAP has released SavvyGirl Success: Planting the Seeds of Success toward Savvy Womanhood.

NEW YORK, NY – April 22, 2022 – In SavvyGirl Success, bestselling author and pediatrician Dr. Eli provides parents with sound advice to help their teenage daughter navigate adolescence and become a successful adult. This informative book gives parents effective tools for assisting their daughter with combatting feelings of unworthiness, low self-esteem, and the belief that something is fundamentally wrong with who she is.

“SavvyGirl Success is an opportunity for guided maturation in all of the other parts of intellect to help our teen girls be whole, fully well-rounded, and ready for the fullness of adulthood because they have a complete set and wide variety of tools in their toolbelt that are ready to use whenever the circumstance requires them,” says Dr. Eli.

The topics covered in SavvyGirl Success will show parents how to support their teenage daughter with the information she needs for managing healthy risk-taking, decision-making, and charting a course for her future. Parents will discover methods for modeling desired behaviors and recognize the power they hold as the key influencer in their daughter’s life. In this easy-to-read resource guide, Dr. Eli serves as a bridge to assist parents and caregivers as they help the young women in their lives move toward a path of greatness.

SavvyGirl Success is the resource parents need to guide their daughter into purpose, self-acceptance, and ultimately fulfilling her wildest dreams.“ I know the adolescent period is a great transition for you as well, and I want to thank you for evolving with your teen girl on this beautiful journey.”

Dr. Eli Gasinu is a board-certified pediatrician and clinical professor in New York. As a youth advocate, she helps young people reach their full potential as healthy, prosperous, and powerful adult leaders and change agents in the world. Through her dedicated work and involvement within the Student National Medical Association’s (SNMA) pipeline for over a decade, her coaching foundation was birthed. She has twice been the recipient of the SNMA Associate Regional Director MAPS Liaison of the Year Award.

Published by Publish Your Gift®, SavvyGirl Success: Planting the Seeds to Evolve into a Successful Whole Woman is now available for purchase at www.doctorelig.com.

