You can’t talk about rugs without talking about their importance in interior design. When it comes to decorating the inside of your home, rugs are one of the most valuable resources available to you because they’re not only great ways to add visual interest and contrast to your space, but they’re also useful in helping you choose which colours and patterns work best together. Rugs work well in almost any room of your house, but some areas are better suited than others depending on the design of your rug and how much time you want to spend caring for it.
Rugs and their importance in interior design
The Function of Rugs
Rugs are often considered as purely decorative, but their main function is to protect your flooring. You can get away with skipping rugs in a bathroom or a bedroom, but keeping them around other areas of your home is important to maintain general cleanliness and protect hardwood floors from scratches. Some rugs are made for outdoor use, so it’s worth taking into consideration how you intend to use your rug before making a purchase. Rugs can also be used as dividers between sections of your living room or dining room—for example, if you have dogs that eat on one side of your home while everyone else eats on another side (one with carpet), you can create separate areas by using different colored rugs.
Choosing a Rug Style
There are many different styles of rugs to choose from, whether you’re looking for something to be functional or purely decorative. The number one thing to think about when choosing a rug is your intended use: if you want it for style, look for bold patterns and colours; if you want it for comfort underfoot, stick with natural fibres like wool. In addition to considering what you want out of your rug, don’t forget to consider how often it will get used. A well-placed area rug can make even an entryway feel like a welcoming place—but chances are it won’t get much foot traffic.
Choosing a Colour Scheme
First, ask yourself what type of rug you want to buy. There are different types of rugs based on material, price range, colour, and size. Once you’ve figured out what kind of rug you want to purchase, it’s time to figure out where to place it.
Where To Place Your Rug
When it comes to placing your rug, there are two main rules of thumb: it should be centred on an area of high foot traffic (like a dining room or living room) and should feel balanced with its surroundings. If you have a rug that is smaller than about 4’x6′, then putting it under furniture is usually going to make you feel like you’re standing in quicksand. A small rug will also frequently look like an afterthought if placed under a larger piece of furniture. On floors with solid-colored carpeting, it’s okay to place your rug over the carpeting or next to wall-to-wall carpeting if you prefer – just don’t let your patterned rugs touch.
What Type of Flooring Should I Use?
In home design, interior decorators use many different flooring materials to create an environment that is both functional and beautiful. When deciding on a type of flooring for your space, it’s important to think about things like traffic, ease of cleaning, durability (especially if pets or kids are involved), sound dampening (if you live near a busy street or plan on hosting noisy events), warmth, air quality/ventilation, aesthetics, etc. Answering these questions with regards to your particular situation can help you determine what kind of flooring would be best for your home. For example: How much time do you spend at home? Do you have pets? Do you entertain often? What is your budget?
Size Matters
When selecting a rug, size is everything. Too big, and you’ll leave space unaccounted for; too small, and your room will feel cluttered. It’s also important to consider where you’re going to place it. If you plan on placing your rug on top of hardwood or tile flooring, be sure to choose a lightweight option that won’t cause tripping hazards. For rooms with carpeting, however, a heavier rug is appropriate since it will anchor down your furniture—but be sure not to go overboard: there’s nothing worse than a cumbersome rug slowing down foot traffic. One final note: rugs should never slip beneath your feet while you walk across them, so it’s important to find one that has some traction underfoot.
The Cost Of A Rug
Like anything, rugs are a matter of personal taste, but there are general characteristics that can give you an idea of what you should be paying. If a rug is made with high-quality material, it’s likely to cost more than one made with low-quality material. It also makes sense that a hand-made rug will cost more than one machine-made because of the labour involved. The style of your rug is another major factor that will affect price. For example, a modern rug will be far cheaper than an Oriental rug. There’s nothing wrong with splurging on something if it adds to your décor, but don’t spend too much just because it’s expensive: remember, price is not always correlated with quality or beauty.
Media Contact
Company Name: The Rug Shop UK
Email: Send Email
Phone: 0113 887 9393
Address:94 Garnett Street
City: Bradford BD3 9HB
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://www.therugshopuk.co.uk/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Rugs And Their Importance In Interior Design
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.