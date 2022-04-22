This is regarding a press release issued under the name of Angela Sposato of 5WPR regarding Lithium Corporation.

Said press release was issued and submitted by a client mentioning the Media Contact as Angela Sposato of 5WPR. The Title of the Press Release is Tesla $TSLA Acquired $LTUM Lithium Corporation, A Lithium mining company based in Nevada.

To our surprise, 5WPR informed us that they did not issue the press release and our client mentioned the name of Angela Sposato and 5WPR without proper authorization from 5WPR.

Immediately after we were advised our company promptly deleted the press release in question. It was removed from our website and the deletion request was processed to all news networks it was syndicated to.

We would like to state that neither 5WPR nor Angela Sposato issued the press release. We take our reputation serious and regret the inconvenience caused.

Media Contact

Company Name: AB Digital, Inc.

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Address:10432 Balls Ford Rd, Suite 300

City: Manassas

State: Virginia

Country: United States

Website: https://www.abnewswire.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Retracting A Press Release Syndicated By ABNewswire On April 12