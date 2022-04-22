This is regarding a press release issued under the name of Angela Sposato of 5WPR regarding Lithium Corporation.
Said press release was issued and submitted by a client mentioning the Media Contact as Angela Sposato of 5WPR. The Title of the Press Release is Tesla $TSLA Acquired $LTUM Lithium Corporation, A Lithium mining company based in Nevada.
To our surprise, 5WPR informed us that they did not issue the press release and our client mentioned the name of Angela Sposato and 5WPR without proper authorization from 5WPR.
Immediately after we were advised our company promptly deleted the press release in question. It was removed from our website and the deletion request was processed to all news networks it was syndicated to.
We would like to state that neither 5WPR nor Angela Sposato issued the press release. We take our reputation serious and regret the inconvenience caused.
Media Contact
Company Name: AB Digital, Inc.
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Address:10432 Balls Ford Rd, Suite 300
City: Manassas
State: Virginia
Country: United States
Website: https://www.abnewswire.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Retracting A Press Release Syndicated By ABNewswire On April 12
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
