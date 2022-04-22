A Young U.S. Marine Is Striving To Motivate People Worldwide Through Meaningful Content And A Powerful Community

Nathan Notorious is a young U.S. Marine, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker who is on a mission to motivate people from all across the globe with his meaningful content and by creating a supportive community.
His mission is to help, motivate and push people to improve their mental and physical health by creating a global community of like-minded people. He is famous on various social media platforms (@imnotoriousnate).
At only 27 years old, Nathan is an active duty Marine for the U.S. Military, but that doesn’t stop him from creating unique online content, and the first phase to kickstart this amazing community is set to launch this May on his social media outlets, plus a brand new website currently under construction.
The way Nathan intends to support people is by teaching them tailored journaling skills. He considers those are vital to anyone looking to change his or her life. These techniques can help a person to properly develop goals, organize them, break them down into manageable bits, and tackle them toward success.
Another key contribution he plans on making is addressing mental health struggles, instead of concealing them, and ultimately helping every member to understand their life journey while charting a path to a better self. If these values are carried out within a like-minded community, people can constantly inspire and build each other up 24/7 every single day.
Nathan intensely refuses to be labeled as many do, a self-help guru. Talking to the media, Nathan was quoted saying “I don’t have one special trick that will change your life. Life is tough and no one likes to hear that. What I do online is to help people understand that, but never give up on themselves, and rely on others for support during hard times. I’m here to be of service to others, not to make money.”
Even after the hardest waves of the pandemic, people are still struggling in silence behind masks. Countless people have undergone a severe lack of communication and community for too long, and that caused a detrimental effect on them, at many levels. And Nathan is confident that his community will be the best place to start taking away the mental fog and fighting back that feeling of being lost.
For updates and to keep in touch with Nathan people can follow him @imnotoriousnate on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok
About Nathan Notorious
Nathan, is a 27 years old entrepreneur, social media influencer, and active duty Marine from Belleville, Illinois, US. Initially, his online presence included putting out uniquely edged content, but now he is on the quest to serve a higher purpose. To help people improve their lives by fostering a global like-minded community.
Media Contact
Contact Person: Nathan Notorious
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: nathannotorious.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: A Young U.S. Marine Is Striving To Motivate People Worldwide Through Meaningful Content And A Powerful Community
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.