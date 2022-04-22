Arlene's Home Store Is Calling for Urgent Financial Help to Cushion the Harsh Effects of The Pandemic on A Once-Thriving Business

The COVID-19 pandemic brought on immeasurable harm to businesses owing to reduced demand and near-absent physical purchase. Although a lot of big businesses were supported by the Small Business Administration during the pandemic, small businesses have been left to fend for themselves. One of such businesses is Arlene’s Home Store.
Arlene’s Home Store is a small furniture and mattress store located in Houston, Texas owned by Arlene Parris and has been able to provide cost-friendly furniture and mattresses to their customers for the past 8 years, while delivering outstanding products and services. The store has had the opportunity to mark a glorious history in their community as they continue to develop stronger relationships with their loyal customers.
In a case similar to many businesses affected by the pandemic, traffic of customers to Arlene’s Store have been slow which meant closing the door on customers for a few months as the paying of rent and bills became a burden that was too much to bear. An alternative plan of building a new e-commerce store did not go as planned as sales were weak and funds were also required to attract customers to the new online site.
Application for grants and programs were flushed down the drain as they were being denied on superfluous reasons such as an “excessively low credit score” and a false claim of owing child support when Arlene has no children. The administrative hindrances pushed the owner to seek the help of three Texas State Representatives offices for assistance- a decision that proved to be a complete waste of time.
As it stands, Arlene Home Store is in dire need of contributions that will go toward paying a backlog of monthly business expenses totaling $25,000 through the Go Fund Me account created for that purpose. Beyond the resuscitation of this store, the contributions will go a long way to help the community and to ultimately change lives.
For more information, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/save-arlenes-home-store
Media Contact
Company Name: Arlene's Home Store
Contact Person: Arlene Parris
Email: Send Email
Phone: 713.847.0112
Address:8312 Broadway St.
City: Houston
State: TX 77061
Country: United States
Website: http://www.gofundme.com/f/save-arlenes-home-store
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Arlene's Home Store Is Calling for Urgent Financial Help to Cushion the Harsh Effects of The Pandemic on A Once-Thriving Business
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.