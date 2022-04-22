Arlene's Home Store Is Calling for Urgent Financial Help to Cushion the Harsh Effects of The Pandemic on A Once-Thriving Business

$25,000 is the amount the small furniture company needs to get back on its feet and continue to provide a paying job for employees

The COVID-19 pandemic brought on immeasurable harm to businesses owing to reduced demand and near-absent physical purchase. Although a lot of big businesses were supported by the Small Business Administration during the pandemic, small businesses have been left to fend for themselves. One of such businesses is Arlene’s Home Store.

Arlene’s Home Store is a small furniture and mattress store located in Houston, Texas owned by Arlene Parris and has been able to provide cost-friendly furniture and mattresses to their customers for the past 8 years, while delivering outstanding products and services. The store has had the opportunity to mark a glorious history in their community as they continue to develop stronger relationships with their loyal customers.

In a case similar to many businesses affected by the pandemic, traffic of customers to Arlene’s Store have been slow which meant closing the door on customers for a few months as the paying of rent and bills became a burden that was too much to bear. An alternative plan of building a new e-commerce store did not go as planned as sales were weak and funds were also required to attract customers to the new online site.

Application for grants and programs were flushed down the drain as they were being denied on superfluous reasons such as an “excessively low credit score” and a false claim of owing child support when Arlene has no children. The administrative hindrances pushed the owner to seek the help of three Texas State Representatives offices for assistance- a decision that proved to be a complete waste of time.

As it stands, Arlene Home Store is in dire need of contributions that will go toward paying a backlog of monthly business expenses totaling $25,000 through the Go Fund Me account created for that purpose. Beyond the resuscitation of this store, the contributions will go a long way to help the community and to ultimately change lives.

For more information, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/save-arlenes-home-store

Company Name: Arlene's Home Store

Contact Person: Arlene Parris

Email: Send Email

Phone: 713.847.0112

Address:8312 Broadway St.

City: Houston

State: TX 77061

Country: United States

Website: http://www.gofundme.com/f/save-arlenes-home-store

