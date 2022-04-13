Soul Mechanics Therapy Explains Why They Are a Top-Rated Mental Health Clinic in Malaysia

Soul Mechanics Therapy is a Petaling Jaya-based mental health services provider in Malaysia. In a recent update, the clinic explained why they are a top-rated mental health clinic in Malaysia.

Petaling Jaya, Malaysia – In a website post, Soul Mechanics Therapy shared why they are a trusted mental health clinic.

The mental health professionals started by highlighting that people go through a lot in this life. Trauma, anxiety, and loss of hope affect people’s wellness and mental health. Recovering from trauma or anxiety takes time, and patients need professional help. They explained that they offer a wide range of mental health services to help patients recover and live happily afterward. The mental health clinic noted that they offer counseling, psychiatry, child psychologists services, fitness therapy, yoga therapy, employee care, and personal development services. This allows the clinic to serve many people to tackle issues affecting their lives head-on and start a new journey to recovery.

They also mentioned that they have an excellent reputation for helping persons affected by trauma, stress, or anxiety live a better life. In the years they have been operational, they have served thousands of happy and satisfied patients in the area and beyond. They added that people should visit their site to read reviews from past clients. The clinic has many positive customer reviews on their website.

Soul Mechanics Therapy Clinic explained that they have only experienced and licensed counselors as therapists. This ensures that they offer high-quality services to patients. In addition, they have a big team of counselors, child psychologists, child therapists, psychiatrists, art psychotherapists, and other experts to ensure patients with different mental health issues can be helped at the clinic. It also helps patients save time as they don’t have to wait for hours in the line to be helped.

The clinic explained that they have better prices thanks to their sliding scale therapy pricing model when it comes to pricing. The pricing model is dependent on patients’ earnings; hence clients must attach or bring their pay slips for verification. People earning RM1000 to RM 5000 pay between RM160 to RM225, while those earning more than RM5000 pay RM250 per session (not inclusive of the RM25 admin fees). This ensures that people from all economic ladders can afford hiring a psychotherapist in Malaysia from the facility.

The clinic also mentioned that they offer online mental health and therapy services. Suppose clients cannot reach their clinic in Petaling Jaya, Selangor in Malaysia. In that case, they can contact the top-rated mental health services provider via phone, WhatsApp, website, or other channels to schedule online therapy sessions.

