V Stadt's Latest Single "Children of Tomorrow" Out Now

V Stadts new single “Children of Tomorrow” is already getting attention in 6 top U.S. cities. Producer, guitarist and songwriter Edward Vering brings out V Stadt’s heavy rock and melodic vibe.
Edward explains that the song was inspired by the death of his father and the recent separation of his two youngest daughters. “Children of Tomorrow” was released in late March of this year and is available to stream and download on all major music streaming services. After nine months of writing and recording, V Stadt will spend the next few months releasing additional singles and hosting drawing giveaways.
For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Michelle Golden at vstadt.official@gmail.com, (505) 639-0304, or www.vstadt.com
ABOUT
In the making since 2007 and Established in 2020, V Stadt was home grown in the desert of New Mexico USA. With a mix of Edward Vering lead vocalist and Barraza Cualli, 7 string guitars, violin, groove drumming, V Stadt is aimed to please rock music lovers.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068914670735
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/v_stadt1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2C-aHA3eUR4rAGi2GKA3dw
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7rcR6PPBvJsjzQBd0HtWs4
Media Contact
Company Name: V Stadt
Contact Person: Michelle Golden
Email: Send Email
Phone: (505) 639-0304
City: Albuquerque
State: New Mexico
Country: United States
Website: https://www.vstadt.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.