Blending Acoustic Ranges With Alternative Rock – Robert Ocean is the Newest Acoustic Rock Powerhouse Here To Save the World

With resonating vocals and stunning visuals, Robert Ocean employs acoustics like a prodigy, elevating his music to the next level

In a domain as saturated as the music industry, it is very rare for an up and coming singer and songwriter to not only discover their niche very early on, but also to make it their defining attribute. This is exactly what Robert Ocean has done – by blending an array of dynamic acoustic ranges and marrying them with the bold hook of alternative rock, Robert ocean has created a brand of music only he can truly champion.

His latest album is titled ‘H2O’, and it was released on March 25th, 2022. Even before the release date itself, the album promised everything fans have come to expect from Robert Ocean’s music – exceptional lyricism, powerful acoustics, riveting vocals, and vivid imagery. ‘H2O’ was eventually mixed and mastered at Ear Art Music Studios by Tim Neuhaus, with special help from KRZ Publishing who helped develop this plan to its fullest, and took the reigns on the release.

Robert Ocean has always prided himself in writing music with a higher purpose in mind. He has always aspired to synthesise beats and lyrics that have the potential to inspire, enlighten, and initiate growth and forgiveness. Championing the theme of togetherness at its core, his entire discography stands tall as a riveting example of how music has the transcendent ability to foster love and care. For this very reason, his first ever single was titled ‘Mother Earth’, a title symbolic of how his vision with his music has always been larger than life. Through the rest of his years on Earth, Robert Ocean wants to send good messages to his audience through his voice. His latest album, ‘H2O’, is only the beginning of his noble venture into bringing acceptance, love, and joy into the lives and hearts of all his loyal fans.

His first album, titled 'Frozen Ocean' is also available to be downloaded for free now.

ABOUT

