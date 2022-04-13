The Legal Stop – Practical Services, Specialist Legal Support

The Legal Stop is a well established online business trading since 2010 under the website www.thelegalstop.co.uk, providing high quality, easily accessible and affordable document templates and fixed fee legal services. In 2016 The Legal Stop updated its branding and launched a new website in 2017 www.legalstop.co.uk

The Legal Stop has grown dramatically since its inception in 2010 and as such is now considered by many start-ups, entrepreneurs, and SMEs to be the ‘go-to’ place for expert affordable pay as you go fixed fee legal services. Our ethos is focused on providing more for less, we are known for our fresh approach without the stuffiness of traditional law firms.

Part of the company founder and director, Debora Daffara’s, vision when setting up The Legal Stop was to offer a unique service which enables clients’ legal matters to be managed from start to finish for an affordable fixed cost. To deliver on this vision, The Legal Stop provides complete legal packages which include legal advice, document drafting and follow-up guidance – all of which is delivered by regulated, qualified and insured specialist lawyers adding immediate value to clients.

When asked about what makes the company such a valuable resource for start-ups and SMEs, Debora stated, “Large corporations can access City lawyers who are specialists in their legal field and charge by the hour thanks to large budgets. We bridge the gap, providing access to expert lawyers at affordable fixed fees so that our clients receive value for money immediately.”

The Legal Stop is now offering the following new legal services, undertaken by specialist solicitors and barristers, all for a fixed fee:

GDPR & Data Protection Support – A full service to monitor all aspects of GDPR implementation and compliance.

Law Support – Packaged Legal Services. We devise personalized legal packages based on a client’s needs; clients pay only for what they need, when they need it.

Free ask a lawyer a question – as a complimentary service, people are able to ask legal questions and get them answered by experienced, fully-qualified lawyers free of charge.

Bespoke Document Drafting – an expert lawyer will draft contracts and documents tailored to client’s specific requirements and provide related legal advice.

Contract Review – documents and contracts are reviewed by a qualified lawyer who will provide legal advice on the areas of concern in plain English.

Employment Health Check – this offers an opportunity for organisations to have their compliance and employment documents reviewed and updated.

Free Request a Template Service – people can request us to draft a document template that is not featured on our large portfolio of online documents at no extra cost and no-obligation.

When asked about plans for the future, Debora was keen to emphasise that The Legal Stop will continue to grow, offering additional services as more lawyers join the team.

“We already started expanding internationally; over the next few years we will provide our clients with access to international lawyers to assist them with cross-jurisdictional legal matters”.

