Excelerate Launches Transformational Leadership Development Cohort Program

Excelerate, an innovative communication and leadership development firm, recently announced the launch of its Leadership Development Cohort program. Created for director and/or senior-level participants, the program is designed to support leaders with exceptional personal and professional development.
Over the course of one year, participants partake in robust, multi-faceted, interactive training and one-on-one coaching sessions tailored to fit their needs. Developed by Excelerate CEO Kimberly Gerber, the program combines high-touch experiences with cutting-edge science and technology to deliver results.
Benefits of the program include innovative leadership training and coaching, team synergy development, built-in accountability, and supervisor integration.
Having been a Fortune 100 executive herself, Gerber understands the unique responsibilities that come at the executive level. She has created programs like the Executive Leadership Cohort to accelerate the thinking, behavior, and results of participants and the companies they lead.
“At Excelerate, our goal is to help senior leaders and executives think strategically, finesse their communication, and achieve their goals in a productive environment,” said Gerber. “We cannot wait to see our Executive Leadership Cohort program create similar results.”
Interested participants may contact Kelly McCarthy at kmccarthy@iexcelerate.com to learn more about the product launch. More information about the company’s services and programs can be found at https://www.iexcelerate.com/.
About Excelerate
Based in Irvine, California, Excelerate has more than 18 years of experience in executive and team coaching, speech and presence coaching, culture development, and other leadership development capabilities.
Media Contact
Company Name: Excelerate
Contact Person: Kelly McCarthy
Email: Send Email
Phone: +18663923578
Country: United States
Website: https://iexcelerate.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.