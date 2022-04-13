Excelerate Launches Transformational Leadership Development Cohort Program

The year-long program is open to directors and senior leaders.

Excelerate, an innovative communication and leadership development firm, recently announced the launch of its Leadership Development Cohort program. Created for director and/or senior-level participants, the program is designed to support leaders with exceptional personal and professional development.

Over the course of one year, participants partake in robust, multi-faceted, interactive training and one-on-one coaching sessions tailored to fit their needs. Developed by Excelerate CEO Kimberly Gerber, the program combines high-touch experiences with cutting-edge science and technology to deliver results.

Benefits of the program include innovative leadership training and coaching, team synergy development, built-in accountability, and supervisor integration.

Having been a Fortune 100 executive herself, Gerber understands the unique responsibilities that come at the executive level. She has created programs like the Executive Leadership Cohort to accelerate the thinking, behavior, and results of participants and the companies they lead.

“At Excelerate, our goal is to help senior leaders and executives think strategically, finesse their communication, and achieve their goals in a productive environment,” said Gerber. “We cannot wait to see our Executive Leadership Cohort program create similar results.”

Interested participants may contact Kelly McCarthy at kmccarthy@iexcelerate.com to learn more about the product launch. More information about the company’s services and programs can be found at https://www.iexcelerate.com/.

About Excelerate

Based in Irvine, California, Excelerate has more than 18 years of experience in executive and team coaching, speech and presence coaching, culture development, and other leadership development capabilities.

