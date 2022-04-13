Mattress Retailer Sleep First To Offer X-Chairs In Its Stores & Online

The X-Chair, known for its advanced ergonomic technology and sophisticated designs, will be available for purchase at all Sleep First stores and from its website. The store will offer the X1, X2, X3, and X4 office chair models with all the customization options, in addition to the X77 massage chair. For any purchase, Sleep First offers free shipping across the United States.
The retailer already carries reputed mattress and massage chair brands Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Kahuna and Osaki, among others. With the addition of X-Chair, Sleep First expands its offering to include the top-of-the-line office chair maker. When ordering from the store’s website, buyers can customize their office chair with add-ons like the Elemax cooling unit, a headrest, footrest, clear locking wheels, and armrest upgrades.
“Many Americans are looking to upgrade their home office, and the Sleep First team is here to help,” explained CEO Ryan Vinson.
Sleep First has been serving their local communities in California and Texas since 2017, and currently operates twelve stores in these states. A locally owned business, Sleep First prides itself in being able to offer the significant saving of big-name stores and the friendly service and people-first policies of a local business.
Unlike many of its competitors, the store offers free delivery both locally and nationwide. Moreover, customers can receive their orders same-day or the next day, with 100% contact-free delivery, including drop-off at the door. In most areas, a white-glove setup service is also an option.
Sleep First also tries to provide as many shopping options as possible. The company offers one-on-one meetings in its showrooms for customers who prefer shopping alone. For those who cannot make it to a store, they offer a virtual tour via Zoom, FaceTime, or Messenger Video with one of the store’s co-owners.
“People love to support a small, locally owned business because we provide exceptional service and are passionate about exceeding customer expectations,” explained Vinson. “We’ll FaceTime with you if you need help with assembly, for example.”
The reviews about Sleep First certainly back Ryan Vinson up. With over 2,500 five-star ratings on Google in barely five years, the retailer’s excellent brand selection and customer service are hard to dispute. And with X-Chair now on its roster, the argument for Sleep First just became even stronger.
Customers can learn more about Sleep First and its products at https://sleepfirstusa.com/.
Media Contact
Company Name: Sleep First
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 (888) 975-3371
Country: United States
Website: https://sleepfirstusa.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
