Studies Show Employees Want To Work With Dignity

Microsoft HR study 53% of employees are now more likely to prioritize health and wellbeing over work than before the pandemic.

A hospital nurse hustled Sammy Shayne over to a chair and stuck her with an IV. She was having yet another episode. She didn’t have any sort of disease. Every once in a while, she just collapsed in her office and had to be brought to the ER for an IV to get her back on her feet.

Shayne, a former model and actress, was the director in charge of HR and recruitment at one of the biggest experiential marketing firms in the country, recruiting models to work high-profile marketing campaigns for brands like Audi, Porsche, and Jack Daniels.

“The crazy thing is, I loved my job. I loved the work, the people I worked with, and my boss, to the point that I could work endless hours – entire strings of 14-hour days. So I did. And, you know, it took a toll,” Shayne said. “The stress of the deadlines, staying on budget, managing hundreds of people, delivering for clients. There is an inescapable level of stress there, and working under pressure has a physical and psychological effect on employees.”

She did, a decade ago, what millions of Americans have done since – especially in the wake of COVID. She quit her job and started working from home. According to Microsoft’s Annual Work Trends Index Report, which this year is focused on hybrid and remote work, 53% of employees are now more likely to prioritize their health and wellbeing over work than before the pandemic.

“I wanted to actually do something fun to make money,” Shayne said. She’s now a stay-at-home CEO, managing Fame Talent LLC, which provides work-at-home performers for streaming apps. “And that’s why I started my company, which exclusively signs live-streaming talent. We all work from home. Some of my streamers have incredible talents, like singers, storytellers, dancers, and DJs. And many are just really interesting people who are fun to talk to. We’ve hired 1,700 part-time streamers since COVID started in March 2020. They set their own hours and work from wherever they want, just like I do.”

Of course, not all jobs can be performed remotely, but according to the data, it seems to work really well when it is possible. A study by Owl Labs found that 22% more remote employees are happy compared to on-site employees. They worked more than 40 hours 43% more than on-site employees and reported having less stress, more focus, and a better work-life balance.

And what’s in it for the employers? According to Mercer, an HR research group, 94% of employers with remote employees reported having more or the same productivity as they did from on-site employees. And Global Workplace Analytics estimates that employers save about $11,000 per employee by having them work remotely.

“There’s a myth in circulation that people ‘don’t want to work,’” Shayne said. “Obviously people want to work. When you offer these same people something engaging and interesting, treat them well, and pay them fairly, they get excited about working, so I’m hiring more of them every day.”

