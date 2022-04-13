VitaCup Shares the Coffee Hack for Whiter Teeth & a Healthier Gut

Brewing a delicious cup of coffee is hard. Harder still is finding coffee that’s easy on the gut and doesn’t stain teeth. VitaCup, a leading provider of high-quality coffees and teas, offers a solution with their Perfect Coffee – a low acid coffee made with 100% USDA Organic Arabica beans, masterfully brewed for taste and quality.
While most coffee contains high levels of acid that can cause gastrointestinal issues, tooth decay, and tooth discoloration, Perfect Coffee does not pose such problems. Due to its low-acid properties, the product is ideal for individuals with a sensitive stomach who want to maintain whiter and healthier teeth without giving up their caffeine boost.
Perfect Coffee is aromatic and sumptuous without being overwhelming. Each cup offers a rich and flavorful experience enhanced with antioxidants linked with maintaining overall cell health. Coffee lovers can sip without worries knowing they’re reaping the health benefits of a gut and teeth-friendly clean, pure brew.
Since its launch, the product has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from consumers across the country.
Perfect Coffee is non-GMO, mycotoxin-free, pesticide-free, and 3rd party lab-tested for toxins usually common in coffee which may trigger unnecessary inflammation. Sourced from high-altitude beans grown in the mountains of Guatemala, Perfect Coffee adheres to Fair Trade standards that supports the local farm federations.
Browse VitaCup’s collection of low-acid, premium coffee blends here: https://www.vitacup.com/collections/perfect-coffee
