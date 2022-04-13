ZT CLUB Dialogue with Voxel X Network CEO Tim: Analysis of Voxel X Value

In the past few years, the concept of NFT and the metaverse has gradually developed and exploded, and Chain Games has continued to become a popular trend in the market. Countless chain games have emerged from the competition. In this context, the game industry and blockchain ‘s integration has seen the “Play-to-Earn” boom.

However, it is not difficult to see that many chain games have been exhausted. It is not easy to attract users’ attention for a long time, and it must be constantly innovated. Only by combining the playability of games, blockchain technology and DeFi’s most advanced game node network and blockchain solutions can a sustainable economic system be established and GameFi develop in the long term.

On April 9th, Voxel X Network CEO Tim was a guest at ZT CLUBand had a conversation with ZT CLUBVP Leslie, sharing Voxel X with users and discussing the value of Voxel X.

At the beginning of the live broadcast, Tim introduced the basic information of Voxel X Network to everyone. Voxel X was born out of this understanding of a notable trend, and a group of entrepreneurs, DeFi enthusiasts, and blockchain experts envisioned a decentralized, community-driven GameFi & Metaverse ecosystem that could spring from it. Anchored by the native token $VXL, which functions as the utility token for the Superkluster.io NFT marketplace, decentralized exchange (DEX), and the blockchain and Node network — it has been designed to optimize Web 3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse projects while supporting all EVM chains.

With the rapid development of GameFi, some problems have gradually surfaced, and the number of speculative games with low quality has gradually increased, and the entire track is also looking for new narratives and growth points. In order to better promote the reasonable and orderly development of the track, which Voxel X Network tries to.

As we all know, after nearly half a year of fiery development, the GameFi track is also facing some new problems. The number of speculative games with low quality is gradually increasing, and the entire track is also looking for new narratives and growth points. At an important node in GameFi’s development, Voxel X Network expects to become an industry leader in decentralized community driven Gamefi & Metaverse ecosystems and become the biggest decentralized community-driven GameFi & Metaverse ecosystem.

Voxel X Ecosystem is GameFi & Metaverse centric, which means our marketplace, DEX and node network is to provide an all-encompassing ecosystem for an upcoming industry.

To achieve these goals, Voxel X Network has established four effective pillars in terms of ecosystem:

1. Voxel X partnerships. Collaboration with like-minded developers allows us to enrich the decentralized digital economy, by cutting through the noise and tribal state of defi we endeavor to promote crypto-literacy, encourage the cross pollination of ideas, resource sharing, and identification of legitimate resources vs bad actors in the space.

2. SuperKluster NFT marketplace facilitates decentralized commerce for digital assets and assists in the creation and hosting of new assets.

3. The financial pillar that consists of $VXL token, The Dex etc.

4. The custom-built 3rd Gen blockchain and node network which will feature ultra-low latency, ecofriendly power consumption, quantum proof encryption, and vastly scalable with a TPS of +100,000 on the low end which increases with network growth.

Not only that, in the next planning, Voxel X Network also made insights into the ecosystem of innovative technology solutions for the Blockchain GameFi and Metaverse industry:

1. VXL native token for the NFT ecosystem – Game, trade collectibles and crypto.

2. SuperKluster NFT Marketplace – maximize play-to-earn (P2E) capability

3. Voxel X DEX – stake tokens, invest in listing partners.

4. VXL NODE cloud-free architecture for high-speed gaming, connectivity, and security.

5. Voxel X Metaverse – play, trade, and connect.

6. Voxel X Network – empowering creators, shaping the future in Web 3.0 – with an industry focus in GameFi & Metaverse

“It’s because I see the value of VXL that I’m so confident,” says Tim.

He thinks that Voxel X is currently a stand out and unique project. $VXL, is the native utility token anchored to all of Voxel X products and deliverables. $VXL will be the main currency of the ecosystem supports. So, this means with the much-anticipated volume from our 100+ partner target on day 1 of our NFT Marketplace SuperKluster, our exchange VoxDex, and Node Network, we will have real utility for our token into a massive Voxel X Ecosystem.

Also, Voxel X has an all services team of 40+ dedicated support team, and strong group of high-net-worth long-term investors. This means Voxel X Network has an experienced working team that is capable enough to deal with the technologies of the blockchain world change.

It must be emphasized that as a member of the blockchain family, Voxel X Network has always tightened the security string. In particular, the number of security incidents that have occurred since March this year and the amount of money involved are silent. In order to better ensure the security of the project, Voxel X, takes the security of its ecosystem to high regard. Its contract has been thoroughly audited by Certik and currently maintains a score above 90 with active Skynet. All of Voxel X products will undergo a Certik audit. Our current NFT Marketplace is currently under Certik audit.

The value of Voxel X is obvious to all. In order to facilitate more users, ZT trading platform has successfully launched VXL, and also launched ZTB/VXL, VXL/VXL mining treasure activities. Users are welcome to actively participate.

Introduction to ZT CLUB

ZT CLUB is a media integrated service platform and CLUB independently operated by ZT Global.

ZT CLUB mainly integrates blockchain-related content such as project incubation, community integration, activity expansion, and industry education. Committed to promoting the vigorous development of the blockchain industry and building an industry ecosystem. Since its launch, it has invited a number of well-known industry leaders, rookie blockchain projects, capital institutions, popular communities and other guests, and successfully carried out multiple live broadcasts.

In the future, we will continue to bring new traffic, new resources, and new ways to play with the blockchain from time to time in the form of voice, video, and audio.

