"It's traditional, it is a hub of wealth and culture… that is London" says HULT Private Capital Director

“Chelsea Barracks is sat in one of London’s most exclusive locations, where investment value is inherent, according to HULT Private Capital”

When one thinks of modern examples of Prime London Real Estate, there are few places more deserving of the title than Chelsea Barracks. Perfectly situated between Westminster and Kensington & Chelsea, two of London’s most sought-after and costly boroughs, the site was acquired from the Ministry of Defence in 2007. Development of the 12.8-acre site was subsequently born out of the near billion-pound deal (£959m, to be exact) in a joint venture between Candy & Candy and the Qatari Diar.

The uber exclusive first phase featured 64 residences built amongst a quintessential garden square landscape. Of only 13 townhouses on the development, No.2 Whistler Square is the only property that features a garden annexe, making its entrance back onto the property market all the more exciting. The 15,000sq. ft. dwelling is being sold via its own secure website at an impressive £58 million.

Real estate investment expert, Amrit Singh is on the board of directors in HULT Private Capital’s London office, he sees the listing as a sign of the times, “this is a property that sits in an unparalleled location, and it honours traditional London architecture with the standard of luxurious internal design that would not be out of place in a royal residence. The Prime Central London residential market is thriving and there is a real demand from investors to capitalise on the capital’s growth. Chelsea Barracks is a development that I believe is representative of the city; it’s traditional, it is a hub of wealth and culture, but most of all, although you may feel like you have been somewhere like it, the land alone means it most certainly cannot be replicated. That is London and that is why investors understand the intrinsic value of one of the World’s oldest property markets.”

In 2021, $15.9 billion was spent on purchases of luxury homes in the UK, according to leading market analyst, LonRes’s report. With properties at this level confidently entering the top end of the market, the figures for 2022 are set to be equally as prosperous.

To find out how to capitalise on London’s blooming real estate investment potential, contact HULT Private Capital on +44 20 8123 5164 or visit the website www.hultprivatecapital.com

