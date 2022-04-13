Tephra Digital Names Zane Chrane as Director of Research

NEW YORK – April 13, 2022 – Tephra Digital LLC (“Tephra Digital”) announced today that Zane Chrane will join the firm as Director of Research on May 1st, 2022. Chrane brings over a decade of experience conducting in-depth investment research on disruptive technologies across blockchain, Web3, enterprise software and cloud computing.

Chrane was recognized as a “Rising Star” by Institutional Investor during his time at Sanford C. Bernstein Research, a division of AllianceBernstein LP. As a highly ranked SMID-Cap Software Senior Research Analyst, he covered high-growth, innovative companies including ServiceNow, Snowflake, and Zoom. He was one of the first sell-side analysts to publish rigorous research on the digital assets space, becoming a recognized expert on decentralized computing, including Layer 1 protocols, Layer 2 scaling solutions and dApps.

Previously, Chrane was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company, working with private equity clients and technology firms on strategy and M&A. He served with distinction as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, including as a Nuclear Submarine Officer on the USS Columbus in Pearl Harbor. He was awarded the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his leadership and contributions to national security.

Chrane holds a B.S. in Computer Science from North Carolina State University and an M.B.A from the Harvard Business School.

“We are excited to welcome Zane to Tephra Digital. We believe his expertise will enable us to execute against an attractive opportunity set over the years ahead. Zane’s wide-ranging accomplishments and research speak for themselves,” said Raghav Chopra and Ryan Price, founding Managing Partners of Tephra Digital.

“I am thrilled to join Tephra Digital’s experienced founding partners and to lead the firm’s research activities. We share a common vision that distributed ledger technologies, and the platforms built upon them, will drive seismic shifts in business models. I also believe Tephra Digital’s investment strategy is uniquely positioned within digital assets overall,” said Chrane.

About Tephra Digital LLC

Tephra Digital LLC (“Tephra Digital”) is a privately held investment firm that focuses on Digital Assets. The firm employs a long-term investing philosophy and has partnered with best-in-class service providers.

