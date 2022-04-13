Reign of Terror: The Mixed Reality Metaverse

Reign of Terror is an MMO simulation game that takes place in a cyberpunk metaverse. Players go through the storyline by completing various types of missions that require collecting a diverse set of NFTs and items, represented as different game elements such as heroes, units, equipment, blueprints, vehicles, land, a building system, and unpredictable units that players can bring to the battlefield.
In Reign of Terror, players can create NFT characters and complete missions to earn money in a mixed reality metaverse. It uses NFTs in every facet of the game and introduces players to DeFi mechanics such as liquidity pooling and staking. It is a strategy game that also features SocialFi mechanics with guilds and a DAO governance system.
Check out this sneak peek of #ReignofTerror in action!
The Reign of Terror Mixed Reality Metaverse
In this tactical strategy game, players can select between AI-controlled PvE gameplay and active PvP gaming. Since the release of Pac-Man, artificial intelligence has progressed significantly. With the use of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) constantly adapts and generates random events in games; keeping players immersed with the unpredictable nature of the experience.
With the advent of gaming worlds built on scalable blockchains that have the potential to create an infinitely expanding metaverse of gaming experiences, gamers who always look for the next thrill have grown increasingly enthralled by the prospect of an endless, fluid gaming world.
The metaverse, which is infused with artificial intelligence, is also infinitely growing our minds. Players can create their own personal gaming worlds on the fly, which can represent their own personal interests, past ventures, and desires.
Reign of Terror (RoT) expands the definition of the metaverse through its extension beyond the digital domain into the actual world, hence broadening the scope of the metaverse’s use. This expanded reality is made possible by RoT’s proprietary intellectual property, which links digital elements to their physical counterparts.
Investor Spotlight: Reign of Terror Announces Partnership and Investment from Shima Capital
Learn more about Reign of Terror through its official website and get to know more about what it has to offer, its future, and its plans moving forward.
