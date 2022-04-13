Earth Women: CSR-in-Action, Ford Foundation, Seek Succour for African Extractive Communities Women

International sustainability-focused firm, CSR-in-Action, has premiered its chillingly expository documentary, ‘Earth Women’, in Lagos. Funded by Ford Foundation, Earth Women highlights the suffering of women living in areas impacted by extractive activities in Nigeria.
Ilobekeme Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action and Executive Producer, Earth Woman walks down the red carpet during the event
Oil and gas, and mining activities generate the bulk of government revenue in Nigeria. Whilst the West African country continues the quest to diversify its economy, discussions have been going on for years around the adverse effects of extractive activities on the communities close to them. Earth Women echoes the themes of social justice and gender inclusion, telling the untold story of how women in these communities are struggling to thrive in a male dominated world.
L-R: Adegbite Falade, MD/CEO, Niger Delta Exploration and Production, NDEP; Tokunbo George Taylor, Managing Director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Nigeria; and Meka Olowola, Managing Partner, Zenera Consulting and Co-Executive Producer, Earth Women
According to Ilobekeme Olowola, CSR-in-Action’s Chief Executive and Earth Women’s Executive Producer, who visualised the concept for the documentary, “When natural disasters occur, women suffer immensely because their sources of livelihood are threatened, and they often do not have control over what happens to them in such situations. Nevertheless, women continue to thrive and find better ways to survive”.
L-R: Managing Partner, Zenera Consulting and Executive Producer, Earth Women; Nollywood star and Co-Executive Producer, Earth Women, Ego Boyo; with Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action and Co- Executive Producer, Earth Women, Ilobekeme Olowola
“This documentary is inspired by our deep understanding of the multi-layered challenges in the extractive industries. Through our Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) initiative, we have worked for the past ten years on a common platform for resolving these socio-political challenges by bringing together key stakeholders in government, business and the communities,” Olowola said.
L-R: Chinwe Ifechigha, Manager, CSR, TotalEnergies Marketing Nig PLC; Lere Odusote, Commissioner for Energies and Mineral Resources, Lagos State; Bekeme Masade-Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action and Producer, Earth Women; Meka Olowola, Managing Partner, Zenera Consulting and Co-Executive Producer, Earth Women; Mmeme Abeka, Communication Projects Coordinator, TotalEnergies Marketing Nig PLC; and Adegbite Falade, MD/CEO, Niger Delta Exploration and Production, NDEP
“Wherever you find benefits in the form of natural resources, you find women and girls unfairly excluded from conversations around these resources. Women continue to be marginalised in both formal and informal spaces,” said Olufunke Baruwa, Country Director, West Africa for Ford Foundation. “However, we are really happy that women continue to challenge this marginalisation and continue to push through to make sure that our voices are heard.”
“We are funding organisations like CSR-in-Action because we believe that supporting them will help in identifying gaps and driving programs and strategies that address challenges that women face in the extractive sector,” Baruwa added.
Earth Women is an initiative of the ‘SITEI-Woman’ project, a series of initiatives targeted at empowering women, especially those impacted by the extractive industries in Nigeria, which is an offshoot of the 10-year-old Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Initiative, of CSR-in-Action which is aimed at fostering fiscal and social justice for communities with oil and gas and mining resources.
The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, commended the consistent commitment of Masade-Olowola and the CSR-in-Action team to finding sustainable solutions to the challenges facing the extractive industries sector in Nigeria, having provided a platform for various stakeholders in the sector through SITEI for the past 10 years.
“The issues facing the extractive industries sector in Nigeria can only be solved through collaborative effort by multiple stakeholders including the government, extractive companies, communities and the civil society. In the past ten years through the SITEI platform, Bekeme and her team have helped identify many of these problems and inspired the search for collaborative solutions to them,” said Orji.
According to Meka Olowola, who is the Chairman, SITEI Organising Committee and Co-Executive Producer, Earth Women, the SITEI-Woman initiative is a platform for driving social justice for women and promoting gender inclusion.
“Through SITEI-Woman, we want to help deconstruct some of the paradigms that have kept women away from vital decisions that have an overarching impact on their lives, especially with regards to resources available in extractive communities. We believe that empowered women will lead to peaceful and prosperous communities,” the Energy expert added.
Through the SITEI initiative, CSR-in-Action has announced a $500,000 fundraiser to create an access-to-market platform for local female (and male) miners. Visit https://www.sitei.org to learn more.
Earth Women continues to receive awards and is scheduled for more screenings in the coming months.
Media Contact
Company Name: CSR-in-Action
Contact Person: Ayodele Arowosegbe
Email: Send Email
Phone: 09062634118
Country: Nigeria
Website: https://www.csr-in-action.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.