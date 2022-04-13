L'AVANT Collective Announces Partnership with Every Mother Counts Nonprofit

L’AVANT Collective, an innovative, modern brand that offers powerful plant-based cleaning products, announced its partnership with Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit organization established by Christy Turlington Burns to heighten awareness of the global maternal health crisis and improve access to pregnancy care and resources in the US and abroad. As part of their collaboration, L’AVANT has created a special edition logo for their Fresh Linen candle to celebrate EMC’s mission, and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of the candle will be donated to EMC. “We’re proud to support this wonderful organization financially and to contribute to spreading the word about their amazing work,” says Lindsay Droz, co-founder of L’AVANT.
“At its core, the story of L’AVANT is the story of two moms looking to make a healthier environment for their children,” says Kristi Lord, co-founder of L’AVANT, “I also feel a particular kinship with Every Mother Counts’ origin story, as the birth of my third child echoes EMC founder, Christy.”
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on making pregnancy and childbirth safer, Every Mother Counts is inspired by the women who do not have access to pregnancy and childbirth resources, do not survive childbirth due to complications, or are left with life-altering disabilities. EMC provides women in under-served communities with childbirth education, prenatal checkups, and doula services through community-based programs and policy reform. They globally address barriers to care in transportation, education, training, and lack of adequate supplies while respecting cultural preferences and norms.
“We work to achieve quality, respectful, and equitable maternity care for all by giving grants and working with partners and thought leaders to increase awareness and mobilize communities to take action,” says EMC founder Christy Turlington Burns.
L’AVANT is proud to support Every Mother Counts and contribute to spreading the word about their amazing work. With the purchase of the Every Mother Counts Fresh Linen candle, 50% of the proceeds will go directly to Every Mother Counts. Shop now at https://lavantcollective.com/pages/every-mother-counts.
Media Contact
Company Name: L'AVANT Collective
Contact Person: Lindsay Droz
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-833-4LAVANT
Address:430 15th Ave E
City: Seattle
State: WA 98112
Country: United States
Website: https://lavantcollective.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.