L'AVANT Collective Announces Partnership with Every Mother Counts Nonprofit

L’AVANT Collective, an innovative, modern brand that offers powerful plant-based cleaning products, announced its partnership with Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit organization established by Christy Turlington Burns to heighten awareness of the global maternal health crisis and improve access to pregnancy care and resources in the US and abroad. As part of their collaboration, L’AVANT has created a special edition logo for their Fresh Linen candle to celebrate EMC’s mission, and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of the candle will be donated to EMC. “We’re proud to support this wonderful organization financially and to contribute to spreading the word about their amazing work,” says Lindsay Droz, co-founder of L’AVANT.

“At its core, the story of L’AVANT is the story of two moms looking to make a healthier environment for their children,” says Kristi Lord, co-founder of L’AVANT, “I also feel a particular kinship with Every Mother Counts’ origin story, as the birth of my third child echoes EMC founder, Christy.”

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on making pregnancy and childbirth safer, Every Mother Counts is inspired by the women who do not have access to pregnancy and childbirth resources, do not survive childbirth due to complications, or are left with life-altering disabilities. EMC provides women in under-served communities with childbirth education, prenatal checkups, and doula services through community-based programs and policy reform. They globally address barriers to care in transportation, education, training, and lack of adequate supplies while respecting cultural preferences and norms.

“We work to achieve quality, respectful, and equitable maternity care for all by giving grants and working with partners and thought leaders to increase awareness and mobilize communities to take action,” says EMC founder Christy Turlington Burns.

L’AVANT is proud to support Every Mother Counts and contribute to spreading the word about their amazing work. With the purchase of the Every Mother Counts Fresh Linen candle, 50% of the proceeds will go directly to Every Mother Counts. Shop now at https://lavantcollective.com/pages/every-mother-counts.

