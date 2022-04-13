Paymash AG Brings its New & Updated Restaurant Cash Register System for Catering Businesses

Paymash AG is thrilled to re-launch its new & updated restaurant cash register system, created to make restaurants, cafes, and bars highly functional. The release is especially thrilling because its latest software update is created to make it easier to work in the kitchen and serve customers better. Already used by over 500 restaurateurs in Europe, the newly improved restaurant cash register system is designed to be a highly functional assistant to the service staff to make their jobs more hassle-free.
Thanks to its simple user interface, its new “Guest Concept” makes the ordering process faster and more straightforward. Its simple interface makes it easy for the staff to learn it faster and seamlessly delivers orders without a single hiccup.
With the new update, the staff can now assign multiple orders to different guests within the same invoice to process orders quickly and see which orders have been sent to the kitchen printer and which have not. Furthermore, catering businesses can either print the daily report directly on their receipt printer or send it to someone else at the end of the shift.
The new update also lets employees log in several times. The best part is that the latest update also includes a food and beverage inventory management system. Additionally, its new update makes the billing process far more secure as it is tamper-proof, making the guest’s bill payment more transparent, simple, and quick. It allows the billing department to split payments and merge invoices easily. Paymash AG’s new restaurant cash register system also offers a separate radio payment within the group.
To know more, visit https://www.Paymash AG.com/de/
In an interview, Rene Schweizer from Paymash AG said, “The new and improved system is more than a point-of-sale system. Always improving, Paymash AG guarantees to make the job easier and more efficient with its updated restaurant cash register system. Our software updates are available for free, and all of your information will be safely saved in the cloud.”
The improved restaurant cash register system from Paymash AG is a smart POS for smart restauranteurs. This revamped POS software for iOS and Android makes running the catering business from a tablet, smartphone, or computer. Admin access is available from anywhere – users have complete control from anywhere, even when driving. Anyone can quickly set up the menu items and define all of the necessary settings in the Paymash AG backend; also offering a convenient receipt printer and compact card terminal to restaurants, cafes, and bars. They’ve put together a range of starter packages for the catering industry and individual kitchen receipt printers, cash drawers, and other gear. There is no doubt that restaurants will benefit immensely from this new launch.
About the Company:
Paymash AG is a leading POS software vendor in Europe, established in 2016. Available on Google Playstore and Apple store, Paymash AG is an app compatible with tablets, iPads, and smartphones.
Media Contact
Company Name: Paymash AG
Contact Person: Rene Schweizer
Email: Send Email
Phone: +41435080392
Address:Technoparkstrasse 1
City: 8005 Zürich
Country: Switzerland
Website: https://www.Paymash AG.com/de/
