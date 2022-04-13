Blue Whale Media Launches New Website for Global Valves Manufacturer, Oliver Valves

Birchwood based website design agency is proud to announce the launch of Oliver Valves’ new website. The global valves manufacturer approached the team at Blue Whale Media to redesign and develop a new website that is functional and enhances their professional business.

Oliver Valves was established over 40 years ago by Sir Michael Oliver; they are a leading instrumentation valve manufacturer with a worldwide reputation and are trusted by thousands of companies. The Valves group comprises four companies, Oliver Valves, Oliver Valvtek, Oliver Twinsafe, and the most recent being Oliver HydcoValves. Recognised worldwide for superior quality and precision engineering, the Oliver family of companies are renowned for reliability and consistent performance.

The new website aims to improve Oliver Valves’ current standing within the valve industry and further portray the company as a world-leading manufacturer. The Blue Whale Media team had the goal of creating a more functional, user-centric and responsive website that would be used across all platforms and devices. Focusing on making it easier for website users to learn and locate valuable information about the technical and innovative solutions Oliver Valves provide within their industry.

Managing Director of Blue Whale Media, Gary Sweeney, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Sir Michael Oliver and the rest of the team at Oliver Valves on their digital transformation project. We have created a new website for their company with user-friendly design qualities that encompass all elements of Valves’ Group. The digital transformation we have completed is a massive success and should bring Oliver Valves more success moving forward.”

The new website features a comprehensive list of visual and technical enhancements, including a custom-built map that showcases their office locations and distributor locations. Overall, the changes and improvements that the Blue Whale Media design team have made will enable Oliver Valves to maintain a professional and credible look to their business.

