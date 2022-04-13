Water Slide Rentals Clermont FL and Other Bounce House Attractions by Florida Tents and Events for Parties and Events

Florida Tents and Events has earned a good reputation for its extensive inventory of exciting inflatables, including bounce houses, mechanical games, interactive games, dry slides, wet slides, etc. The business is licensed and insured and charges fair rates for its products and services.

According to announcements released by Florida Tents and Events and William Rodriguez, water slide rentals Clermont FL, available through this business, are a refreshing and soothing way to have fun during the hot Florida summers. Florida Tents and Events offers bouncy water slide rentals in different colors and designs to add a dash of zest and flamboyance to any celebration.

The water slides are an ideal means of safe fun for people of all ages. Energetic kids cannot get enough of these slides while adults too love to splash around and enjoy hours of stress-free fun. Florida Tents and Events delivers the inflatables to locations across Orlando. Customers can also avail of the services of qualified staff to serve as attendants during an event, such as community gatherings, church functions, fundraisers, carnivals, and school events.

Water slides available with Florida Tents and Events include Blue Tropical, Marble Double Lane, Emerald, and Purple Plunge. The larger inflatables rented out by this business are state inspected.

The Bounce House Rentals Clermont FL is a professional event rentals company, and it shows in its customer service. Florida Tents and Events serves Clermont, Groveland, Monteverde, Mount Dora, Winter Garden, etc.

With Florida Tents and Events to rely on, customers can also organize carnivals for fundraising or simply as an event for the community to come together and have fun. Inflatable slides available with this business can be set up indoors and outdoors and are thus a good fit for events all year.

Wedding and family reunions held in and around Orlando, FL, hire dance floors from Florida Tents and Events. Event organizers need not worry about tables and chairs for the functions; this business supplies these essentials for small backyard parties and large corporate gatherings.

For more information, go to https://www.floridatentsandevents.com/

William Rodriguez of Florida Tents and Events said, “Event rentals are perfect for those large parties, community events, and church events. Don’t have enough tables and chairs? No problem. We offer table and chair rentals, bounce house rentals, and tent rentals. That’s right. You can rent an entire carnival or get the things you need for a backyard wedding right here in one location. We are happy to be your event rental company in sunny Orlando, FL. We work with large parties and groups to a small affair in the backyard.

Find the event rentals you have been looking for? Our professional teams will take your order over the phone, or you can book right here online. Once you have the date in our calendar, you are all set. We will show up before the guests arrive and get everything set up for you. When you are done, you can take it all down without a problem. Event rentals are that easy. We do all the heavy lifting. All you have to do is book the date. All of our event rentals are available in various shapes and sizes, as you can see from the website. We can set up fun events with games and bounce houses to something more serious such as a baby shower in the backyard. Take a look at our wonderful selection of tables, chairs, and even photo booths that are fun for everyone.”

About the Company:

Florida Tents and Events is a full-service, family-owned, operated business with a considerable collection of inflatables for corporate events and family parties. The inflatables are delivered clean and sanitized, and erected by trained professionals. The company also provides tents, tables, chairs, etc., for functions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Florida Tents and Events

Contact Person: William Rodriguez

Email: Send Email

Phone: 407-777-4776

City: Clermont

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: https://www.floridatentsandevents.com/

