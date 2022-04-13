Vibrant Health's Flagship Product, Green Vibrance Recognized As 2022 Family Choice Award Winner

Vibrant Health is honored to be a winner in the 27th Annual Family Choice Awards—an excellent way to kick off 2022.

Vibrant Health’s most award-winning green superfood, Green Vibrance has been granted an award in the 27th Annual Family Choice Awards. The Family Choice Awards recognize the finest products and services that enrich the lifestyles of children and families. Their distinguished judge panel and staff were amazed at all of the entrants this year and expressed their appreciation for the sincere commitment in making positive impacts on products for families. Vibrant Health is incredibly grateful to receive these high remarks and recognition.

The award-winning product, Green Vibrance was highlighted for its NEW space-saving, eco-friendly pouch. The new pouches are lightweight and flexible for easy usage and can be easily taken on the go. Each bag contains 60% less plastic than standard rigid bottles. The single-use plastic scoop was also removed to further eliminate plastic consumption overall. The Green Vibrance eco-friendly pouch is available online, local independent retail stores, and select chains.

Other than a brand new look, Green Vibrance, a plant-based supplement contains all of the same ingredients that many have grown to love. Each pouch is packed with micronutrients and 25 billion probiotics that can help support all four pillars of health. These pillars include nutrition, circulation, digestion, and immunity. This may also help improve the biological requirements to run at peak efficiency, increase energy, and boost the immune system. With the abundance of health benefits, Green Vibrance continues to be Vibrant Health’s most award-winning product to date.

About Vibrant Health:

Vibrant Health has been a trusted name in the supplement industry since 1992. They pride themselves on maximizing quality and potency, and they’re completely transparent and honest about what goes into each bottle. They do not use any proprietary blends and they disclose each ingredient and amount on the label, so customers know exactly what they’re getting when they shop with Vibrant Health. Truth in every word, trust in every formula, transparency in all that they do. Browse Vibrant Health’s product line to find the best supplement to support your overall wellness!

