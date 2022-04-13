Vibrant Health's Flagship Product, Green Vibrance Recognized As 2022 Family Choice Award Winner

Vibrant Health’s most award-winning green superfood, Green Vibrance has been granted an award in the 27th Annual Family Choice Awards. The Family Choice Awards recognize the finest products and services that enrich the lifestyles of children and families. Their distinguished judge panel and staff were amazed at all of the entrants this year and expressed their appreciation for the sincere commitment in making positive impacts on products for families. Vibrant Health is incredibly grateful to receive these high remarks and recognition.
The award-winning product, Green Vibrance was highlighted for its NEW space-saving, eco-friendly pouch. The new pouches are lightweight and flexible for easy usage and can be easily taken on the go. Each bag contains 60% less plastic than standard rigid bottles. The single-use plastic scoop was also removed to further eliminate plastic consumption overall. The Green Vibrance eco-friendly pouch is available online, local independent retail stores, and select chains.
Other than a brand new look, Green Vibrance, a plant-based supplement contains all of the same ingredients that many have grown to love. Each pouch is packed with micronutrients and 25 billion probiotics that can help support all four pillars of health. These pillars include nutrition, circulation, digestion, and immunity. This may also help improve the biological requirements to run at peak efficiency, increase energy, and boost the immune system. With the abundance of health benefits, Green Vibrance continues to be Vibrant Health’s most award-winning product to date.
About Vibrant Health:
Vibrant Health has been a trusted name in the supplement industry since 1992. They pride themselves on maximizing quality and potency, and they’re completely transparent and honest about what goes into each bottle. They do not use any proprietary blends and they disclose each ingredient and amount on the label, so customers know exactly what they’re getting when they shop with Vibrant Health. Truth in every word, trust in every formula, transparency in all that they do. Browse Vibrant Health’s product line to find the best supplement to support your overall wellness!
Media Contact
Company Name: Vibrant Health
Contact Person: Sarah Pignatello
Email: Send Email
Phone: 203-948-9221
Address:1 Waterview Drive Suite 103
City: Shelton
State: CT 06484
Country: United States
Website: https://vibranthealth.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.