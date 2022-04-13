Plant-based Beverages Market Size, Share, In-Depth Industry Analysis, New Trends, and Future Growth Potential 2021-2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, Increasing health concerns have compelled consumers to shift their preference to vegan foods and beverages. The vegan population is significantly increasing owing to the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance and various kinds of food allergies.

Plant-based Beverages Market Growth & Trends

The global plant-based beverages market size is anticipated to reach USD 66.53 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Major manufacturers are introducing new plant-based beverages and other products to cater to the increasing consumer demand. For instance, in January 2020, The Hershey Company launched a new digital film in the Indian market for ‘Sofit’ to encourage consumers to live their passions and an active lifestyle. Moreover, the dairy industry is known to have an adverse impact on the environment, which is compelling more and more consumers to switch to non-dairy alternatives like vegan foods and beverages.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, millions of farmers worldwide tend approximately 270 million dairy cows to produce milk. Dairy cows and their manure produce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, which contribute to climate change. Poor handling of manure and fertilizers can degrade local water resources and unsustainable dairy farming & feed production can lead to the loss of ecologically important areas, such as prairies, wetlands, and forests. On the other hand, the ever-growing population poses a serious threat to agriculture. Thus, in the future, the total area of agricultural land currently used globally will not be enough to provide a sufficient food supply for everyone in the world. This drawback is expected to restrict the market growth.

Plant-based Beverages Market Report Highlights

The almond-based segment accounted for the largest volume share of over 30% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR retaining the leading position from 2021 to 2028

As the product is gradually gaining popularity among all age groups, there are a number of opportunities, which manufacturers can harness to boost their market share

Consumers are increasingly opting for organic foods & low- or no-sugar drinks. Moreover, during the pandemic, the demand for immunity-boosting beverages has increased significantly

Hence, plant-based manufacturers have an edge over-carbonated beverage manufacturers as they can promote their drinks as a healthy alternative

In addition, with an increasing number of shoppers visiting convenience stores, these stores and other similar smaller establishments are likely to focus on the consumer demand for fresh food products

These consumer trends are anticipated to drive the overall market over the forecast period

Plant-based Beverages Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global plant-based beverages market on the basis of type, product, and region:

Plant-based Beverages Type Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Soy-based

Coconut-based

Almond-based

Rice-based

Oats-based

Hemp-based

Hazelnut-based

Cashew-based

Flax-based

Plant-based Beverages Product Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Plain

Flavored

Plant-based Beverages Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Russia





Switzerland





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Thailand





South Korea





Taiwan





Australia





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





UAE





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Plant-based Beverages Market

Danone S.A

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.

SunOpta

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

Califia Farms

Harmless Harvest

Koia

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Plant-based Beverages Market Size, Share, In-Depth Industry Analysis, New Trends, and Future Growth Potential 2021-2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.