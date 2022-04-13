Plant-based Beverages Market Size, Share, In-Depth Industry Analysis, New Trends, and Future Growth Potential 2021-2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

Plant-based Beverages Market Growth & Trends
The global plant-based beverages market size is anticipated to reach USD 66.53 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Major manufacturers are introducing new plant-based beverages and other products to cater to the increasing consumer demand. For instance, in January 2020, The Hershey Company launched a new digital film in the Indian market for ‘Sofit’ to encourage consumers to live their passions and an active lifestyle. Moreover, the dairy industry is known to have an adverse impact on the environment, which is compelling more and more consumers to switch to non-dairy alternatives like vegan foods and beverages.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, millions of farmers worldwide tend approximately 270 million dairy cows to produce milk. Dairy cows and their manure produce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, which contribute to climate change. Poor handling of manure and fertilizers can degrade local water resources and unsustainable dairy farming & feed production can lead to the loss of ecologically important areas, such as prairies, wetlands, and forests. On the other hand, the ever-growing population poses a serious threat to agriculture. Thus, in the future, the total area of agricultural land currently used globally will not be enough to provide a sufficient food supply for everyone in the world. This drawback is expected to restrict the market growth.
Browse full report with Table of Content (PDF with All Related Graph and Chart)
@: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plant-based-beverages-market
Plant-based Beverages Market Report Highlights
- The almond-based segment accounted for the largest volume share of over 30% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period
- Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR retaining the leading position from 2021 to 2028
- As the product is gradually gaining popularity among all age groups, there are a number of opportunities, which manufacturers can harness to boost their market share
- Consumers are increasingly opting for organic foods & low- or no-sugar drinks. Moreover, during the pandemic, the demand for immunity-boosting beverages has increased significantly
- Hence, plant-based manufacturers have an edge over-carbonated beverage manufacturers as they can promote their drinks as a healthy alternative
- In addition, with an increasing number of shoppers visiting convenience stores, these stores and other similar smaller establishments are likely to focus on the consumer demand for fresh food products
- These consumer trends are anticipated to drive the overall market over the forecast period
For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plant-based-beverages-market/request/rs1
Plant-based Beverages Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global plant-based beverages market on the basis of type, product, and region:
Plant-based Beverages Type Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Soy-based
- Coconut-based
- Almond-based
- Rice-based
- Oats-based
- Hemp-based
- Hazelnut-based
- Cashew-based
- Flax-based
Plant-based Beverages Product Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Plain
- Flavored
Plant-based Beverages Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Switzerland
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Australia
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
List of Key Players of Plant-based Beverages Market
- Danone S.A
- Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC
- Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.
- SunOpta
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
- Freedom Foods Group Ltd.
- Califia Farms
- Harmless Harvest
- Koia
- Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/6579/ibb
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plant-based-beverages-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Plant-based Beverages Market Size, Share, In-Depth Industry Analysis, New Trends, and Future Growth Potential 2021-2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.