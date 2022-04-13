Children's Suits And Ensembles Market Is Developing Rapidly Worth $4.91 Billion By 2028, Driven By Strong Presence of Several Global Brands And High Per Capita Spending | Million Insights

The global children’s suits & ensembles market size is estimated to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. This can be credited to the strong growth scenario in the Asia Pacific market, mainly due to population growth coupled with rising per capita expenditure. However, the market growth is hindered by the import restraint and industry access barriers mostly due to the stringent government trade laws and political opportunism.
The COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown imposed by governments to curb the spread of the disease affected the market growth. Restricted or reduced sales, plummeted trade, and curtailed manufacturing activities during the lockdown resulted in declined product sales and demand across the globe. However, the market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years on account of resumed trade and manufacturing activities. Europe was the dominant regional market in 2020. This is due to the presence of a well-established industry and key players with strong distribution networks. Higher consumer disposable income and per capita spending on clothing and apparel will further boost the Europe regional market growth.
Children’s Suits & Ensembles Market Report Highlights
• The cellulosic fiber segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast years
• The demand for cellulosic fibers is expected to skyrocket in the future as demand for green technology and sustainable solutions is increasing
• The online segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rapid expansion of the online retail sector and the emergence of new online retailers & company-owned websites
• Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic augmented product sales through online channels, which resulted in a decade of growth in a single year in the apparel industry as the global brand manufacturers chose to launch online shopping websites to make up for the loss that occurred in sales due to pandemic restrictions
• The girls end-user segment is expected to register the maximum growth rate from 2021 to 2028 due to high product demand, especially in the Asia Pacific region as a result of the rising popularity and adoption of western lifestyle
Children’s Suits & Ensembles Market Segmentation
Million Insights has segmented the global children’s suits & ensembles market on the basis of fiber, distribution channel, end user, and region:
- Children’s Suits & Ensembles Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Cotton
- Polyester
- Cellulosic
- Others
- Children’s Suits & Ensembles Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Offline
- Online
- Children’s Suits & Ensembles End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Girls
- Boys
- Children’s Suits & Ensembles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Children’s Suits & Ensembles Market
- Zara SA
- Marks & Spencer Plc.
- Hugo Boss
- Calvin Klein
- NEXT
- Giorgio Armani S.p.A.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Moss Bros Group Plc.
- Punto Fa, S.L.
