Surfing Apparel And Accessory Market Size is Projected To Reach $1.82 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 5.0% | Grand View Research, Inc.

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the increased number of surf schools, the growing trend of surfwear and surf-inspired clothes, and acceptance of surfing as a lifestyle sport among all age groups are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Leading producers such as Quiksilver, Channel Islands Surfboards, and Firewire Surfboards are increasing their product innovation, which is propelling the industry forward.

The global surfing apparel and accessory market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. Surfing is gaining popularity among water adventurers as people could follow all the social distancing guidelines while surfing. Surfing clothes and accessories are also gaining popularity because surfing was one of the only sports that people could participate in during the pandemic.

In 2020, the surf apparel product segment held the largest market share, and this trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. The development of novel materials and technical textiles for the creation of fashionable and high-performance surfwear or apparel has aided market expansion. Furthermore, as the number of female surfers has increased, so does the demand for surfing-inspired clothing such as bikinis, swimsuits, shorts, t-shirts, short onesies, and vests made of water-resistant fabrics, such as polyester.

In the surf apparel industry, a recent trend has been the increase in the number of sustainable items. Consumers are choosing environmentally-friendly surf apparel that does not pollute the environment. The majority of surf clothing and accessory producers are based in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America, where the necessary raw materials are readily available.

Since stand-alone shops were authorized to reopen in June, board-sports businesses have reported a surge in hard goods sales. On July 13, 2020, the state government issued a decree requiring stores in indoor malls in certain California counties to remain closed. According to Bob Abdel, co-owner and buyer of Huntington Beach, Calif.-based Jack’s Surfboards, the business is good, the only issue is with the inventory. He stated that Surfboards, skateboards, and wetsuits are coveted commodities. Orders take five weeks to come to retailers and a lot of businesses were caught off guard. As a result, finding items has been quite difficult for consumers. Soft-goods sales have also been hampered by supply-chain problems. During the shutdown of non-essential industries, many surf apparel companies suspended manufacturing. There have also been issues with staffing industries and warehouses in the United States since some workers sought to avoid being exposed to COVID-19.

Channel Islands Surfboards, Quiksilver, Firewire Surfboards, and Billabong International Limited, among other prominent surf apparel manufacturers, have been concentrating on the production and design of innovative materials and technical fabrics for trendy and high-performance surfwear or apparel, which has positively impacted market growth.

Surfing Apparel And Accessory Market Report Highlights

The surf apparel product segment accounted for the largest share of over 75.0% in 2020. This is attributed to professional surfers’ increased desire for accessories, such as wetsuit booties and reef socks

The online distribution channel segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period

North America held the largest share of over 45.0% in 2020 owing to the growing popularity of surfing among adventure enthusiasts in this region

Surfing Apparel And Accessory Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surfing apparel and accessory market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Surfing Apparel & Accessory Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Surf Apparel

Surf Accessories

Surfing Apparel & Accessory Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Offline

Online

Surfing Apparel & Accessory Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America U.S.

Europe U.K. France Spain

Asia Pacific Australia New Zealand

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Surfing Apparel And Accessory Market

Billabong

Hurley, Inc.

O’Neill

RVCA

Volcom, LLC

GLOBE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

REEF

Roxy, Inc.

Curl. Ltd.

Quiksilver, Inc.

