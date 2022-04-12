Meet Andreea Dragoi, Miss San Jose US Nation 2022

Andreea Dragoi is the reigning Miss San Jose US Nation 2022 titleholder. Andreea began her journey with the Miss US Nation Pageants after casting to become a contestant for the Miss California US Nation 2022 crown. She was selected at-large to represent the city of San Jose and compete for Miss California US Nation 2022 in August of this year. Andreea has recently begun modeling last year. Her inspiration came from seeing Fashion shows and Pageants on Television and social media.

Andreea is a full time student, she is also a competitive swimmer- part of a division 1 swim team and a part time lifeguard at her school. Andreea is certainly both beauty and brains as she manages to be one of the top students in her class, which helped her score a scholarship at San Jose State University. In her home country of Romania, Andreea achieved multiple swim titles at national championships and she qualified for European and World’s Junior Championships. Andreea uses her competitiveness, ambition, and determination to channel into achieving her goals and she always pushes herself to do the best in everything.

Photo Credits to: Estrada Photos

As Miss San Jose US Nation 2022, Andreea plans to utilize her pageantry title to promote better education programs that include integrity and equality as a focus, promoting and inspiring peace across the world and of course for future pageants of different cities/states. This aligns well with her platform with her title, which is anti-bullying. In the future, Andreea aspires to have her own business in the sports medicine field and inspire younger girls to dream big and combine their passion with their daily duties. Andreea believes that the modeling industry is about talent and determination, as well as inspiring women around the world to believe in themselves and perform well under pressure.

In her hometown; Andreea walked in runways in Bucharest and has appeared on TV for swimsuit brands and commercial photoshoots. As a titleholder with the Miss US Nation Pageants, Andreea will have the opportunity to walk for New York Fashion Week this upcoming Fall season and other Fashion Week appearances with Super Chic Fashion Week- which has been her dream. Ultimately, Andreea would like to walk for Chanel or Prada Spring / Summer Runways. Now, I am competing in pageants as well, which is a new passion and experience for me. “I am excited to represent San Jose in the upcoming Miss California US Nation 2022 Pageant.

All this couldn’t have happened if I wasn’t the ambitious person that I am today, always wanting to do better and pushing myself even through hard times like my mom taught me, and always striving to be the best version of myself so I can inspire everyone and spread positivity”, says Andreea.

As a beauty queen and model, Andreea would like to break the stereotypes that modeling is about having “thin perfect bodies”, as she believes inner beauty is far more important and relevant and that it is only about looks and intelligence is not important. On the contrary; the majority of models nowadays are studying hard majors, expanding their general knowledge every day and are very capable. For instance, as a beauty queen stepping on stage and answering an interview question is not an easy task. Models are combining their beauty and intelligence while making it look easy for the public. “Trust me, it takes strength, it takes boldness, patience, courage, and style. I believe it’s important for people to remember that having a pretty face doesn’t mean they are harebrained”, says Andreea.

Stay up to date with Andreea and her journey to ultimately, the Miss Nation Universe Crown!

Follow her on Instagram: @dragoi_andreea

Photo credits to Estrada Photos Instagram: @estradaphotos

Media Contact

Company Name: Miss US Nation Pageants

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: (954) 274-5600

Country: United States

Website: www.missusnationpageants.com

