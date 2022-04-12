Shawn Fair Identifies Another Powerhouse Speaker for the Leadership Experience Tour – Dr. Nicole Pride

Shawn Fair’s Leadership Experience Tours bring some of the most dynamic speakers in the country to the stage. The latest addition to the roster of thought leaders is Dr. Nicole Pride, visionary leadership and impact strategist. An award-winning brand-building expert, she is recognized for making bold advances in developing brand messages, as well as protecting and building brand reputations.

The founder and CEO of Your Point of Pride, LLC., Dr. Pride is a fierce advocate and coach for women. Leveraging her diverse experiences, she built her personal brand while simultaneously helping women from all walks of life do the same. Dr. Pride empowers women at different stages of their personal and professional journeys to reach their maximum potential and live a life of impact by equipping them with a winning mindset.

Her programs provide women with the tools, strategies, training, leadership development, and coaching to overcome life’s challenges while scaling their own success. In addition to working with individuals, Dr. Pride has played a critical role in strengthening organizations with unmatched strategies to build diverse teams, enhance operational excellence, and advance mission-driven outcomes and change.

“I am passionate about what I do,” Dr. Pride shared. ”I am here to help you do the hard work, and the heart work of making lasting, positive change.”

Before Your Point of Pride, Dr. Pride held various C-suite positions in the public and nonprofit sectors. She holds the distinction of being the first woman to serve as president of West Virginia State University in the institution’s 130-year history. As chief of staff at North Carolina A&T State University – the largest historically Black university in the nation – she served as principal liaison and senior adviser to the chancellor, a member of the chancellor’s executive cabinet, and provided strategic and operational support for internal and external constituencies. Dr. Pride also served as the university’s chief communications officer and spokeswoman, where she led strategic efforts in marketing, branding, crisis communication, media, and public relations, overhauling the university’s brand perception among students, parents, alumni, elected officials, potential donors, research partners, and peer institutions.

Prior to N.C. A&T, she left a significant impact as the former vice president for development and communications at Child Care Services Association, and in numerous capacities at IBM, including marketing program manager, corporate learning, and manager of corporate community relations and public affairs for nearly a decade.

For the next steps in her own journey, Dr. Pride aspires to expand her reach nationally to motivate more women and organizations to seek the necessary change available to all, so they can have a transformation that is uniquely theirs.

