Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Kapoor among 'chosen few' preparing for show-stopping dentistry event in central London

The most anticipated event in UK dentistry is back after a three-year hiatus.

In 2019, ‘For the Chosen Few’ was an overnight social media sensation, attracting global press coverage and more than 70,000 views. Its return, on 24th May 2022 at a top secret location in central London, is going to be even more epic than ever.

The 250-person exclusive guest list includes some of the nation’s most well-known and well-respected figures from UK dentistry and beyond. As well as celebrating the hard-working people who make dentistry in this country such a success, the event will also raise money for Wells on Wheels a charity that strives to improve water access and education for women and girls in rural communities in India.

‘For the Chosen Few’ is the brainchild of Shaz Memon, founder of both Wells on Wheels and dentistry’s leading digital marketing agency, Digimax Dental.

Speaking ahead of the event, Memon said, ‘I’m so excited to be bringing this incredible event back to London. This industry has been through so much over the past couple of years, and this is a chance for everyone to get the recognition they deserve. The fact that we’re able to use it to raise money to improve the lives of woman and girls in some of the poorest parts of India, well, that just makes it even more special. I cannot wait for the 24th May.’

If the pictures and videos from the last event are anything to go by, there are quite a lot of people who will echo his sentiments.

Among the attendees will be Sanjay Kapoor, Bollywood royalty and star of Netflix smash hit The Fame Game. Kapoor is also a brand ambassador for Wells on Wheels. ‘When I first read of the work carried out by Wells on Wheels and heard about Shaz Memon‘s vision,’ he said, ‘I was blown away by how the innovative Water Wheel is changing lives for these girls in a huge way.’

‘For the Chosen Few 2022’ on May 24th is certainly a date for the diary.

More info: https://forthechosenfew.co.uk

