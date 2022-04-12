Pine-Derived Chemicals Market worth $6.8 Billion by 2027 | Key Players are Kraton Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company , Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC

According to a research report “Pine-Derived Chemicals Market by Type (TOFA, TOR, Gum Turpentine, Gum Rosin, Pitch, and Sterols), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Surfactants, and Printing Inks), Source, Process, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027“, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global pine-derived chemicals market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of value. The Increasing demand for renewable resources and the application of pine-derived chemicals in the end-user industry drive the market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36161841
The gum rosin segment accounts for the largest market share in the pine-derived chemicals market
Based on type, the gum rosin segment is the largest segment in the overall pine-derived chemicals market. Gum rosin is the oldest and extensively consumed rosin and it finds its application in paints, coating, printing inks, rubber, soaps, electronics, and food industries. The high demand for gum rosin comes from the oil paint industry, where the carboxylation reaction of resin acid is used for producing resin used in paints, coating, and inks.
The living trees segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the pine-derived market during the forecast period
Based on source, the living trees segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the pine-derived chemicals market. Pine chemicals are extracted from living trees to obtain oleoresin or pine gum through a process known as tapping. Turpentine, a volatile component of these oleoresins is separated through a distillation process. This is largely practiced in areas of North America, Northern Europe, Russia, and across Asia.
The paints & coatings segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the pine-derived chemicals market during the forecast period
By application, the pine-derived chemicals market is segmented into adhesives & sealants, paints & coating, surfactants, printing inks, and other applications. Pine oils are used in paints & coating which improves the adhesion and works as a permanent coating. In a more environmentally conscious world, customers will want to use ‘greener’ paint & coating products that can lower the emission of harmful chemicals into the environment
The krafting process is projected to account for the second-largest share in the pine-derived chemicals market during the forecast period
By process, the pine-derived chemicals market is segmented into kraft process and tapping process. Most of the pine-derived companies in the world use the kraft process as the primary technique for extracting pine chemicals. The kraft process is beneficial in reducing environmental damage by reducing the impact of waste material generated from the pulping process.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=36161841
North America is the largest region in the pine-derived chemicals market in the forecast period
North America accounted for the largest region in the global pine-derived chemicals market in the forecast period. For the last few decades, the region has witnessed an increase in implementing new and innovative approaches in kraft process for extraction of pine chemicals. These factors have driven the market for construction, cosmetics, vitamin intermediates, pine oil disinfectants & insect repellents, fragrances & perfumes, and food & drink flavors in the region, which in turn, has contributed to the growth of the pine-derived chemicals market.
Key Players:
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Kraton Corporation(US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC (US), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenue decisions.
Our 850 full time analysts and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Media Contact
Company Name: MarketsandMarkets
Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18886006441
Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430
City: Northbrook
State: IL 60062
Country: United States
Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pine-derived-chemicals-market-36161841.html
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market worth $6.8 Billion by 2027 | Key Players are Kraton Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company , Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.