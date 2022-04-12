3M (US) & Cardinal Health (US) are the leading Payers in Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market

“Browse 93 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market””

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (Paper, Fabric, Plastic), Application (Surgery, Hygiene, Wound Dressing, Secure Iv Lines, Ostomy Seal, Splint, Bandages, Diagnostic), and Region

The healthcare adhesive tapes market size is projected to grow from USD 27.2 billion in 2018 to USD 37.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the healthcare adhesive tapes market are identified as the rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of diabetes, and the growing number of ambulatory surgery centers. Also, research institutions and various manufacturers are taking initiatives and making huge investments in R&D for the technological development of healthcare adhesive tapes, and the improvement of their properties for use in various applications.

Various factors have contributed to the growth of the North American healthcare adhesive tapes market. These factors include the rising incidence of chronic wounds, increase in the number of elderly citizens, increasing patient awareness on wound care, aging population, and technological advancements in the healthcare industry. The surgical adhesive tapes application has witnessed steady growth along with an increase in orthopedic and trauma, neurosurgery, cardiovascular, and gastroenterology. The increasing number of orthopedic procedures in the US is driving the demand for bandages and healthcare adhesive tapes.

The major healthcare adhesive tapes vendors include 3M (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), NICHIBAN Co., Ltd. (Japan), Smith & Nephew (UK), Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Scapa Group Plc (US), Medline Industries Inc. (US), and Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL) (Sweden). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as new product development, investment & expansion, and merger & acquisition, to expand their presence in the global healthcare adhesive tapes market. Merger & acquisition has been the most dominating strategy adopted by major players between 2015 and 2018, which help them broaden their customer base.

In-line with the rising demand for healthcare adhesive tapes, 3M (US) has been working to deliver efficient healthcare adhesive tapes products to various applications in the healthcare industry. This company operates through business segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Electronics & Energy, Health Care, and Consumer. The company offers healthcare adhesive tapes products which are used in application such as wound care dressing, diagnostic, surgical drapes, diapers, and others. In November 2018, the company launched a high-adhesion Durapore medical adhesive tape, designed to provide safe, reliable critical tube securement in challenging conditions such as high-moisture environments. Similarly, in August 2017, 3M added 3M 4076 Extended Wear Medical Tape to its portfolio. The product is nonwoven, long-term wear and an acrylic-based adhesive solution designed to increase patient comfort and provide a strong and reliable bond in challenging applications.

The second most active company in healthcare adhesive tapes is Cardinal Health (US). The US-based firm operates as an integrated healthcare service and products company. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. To enhance its market in the healthcare industry, in July 2017, the company acquired Medtronic’s Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency business for USD 6.1 billion. This acquisition provides more products which are used across a wide range of applications in the healthcare industry.

