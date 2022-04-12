Ground-breaking Research Published in the Journal of Equine Veterinary Science Highlights the Safety and Efficacy of Kahm CBD for use with Horses and Pets

The global CBD market for pets is expected to grow to nearly 4.79 billion USD by the year 2028, highlighting a growing interest in the use of this supplement in pets and horses.
In a study published by Brightfield Group, data showed that the number of pet owners who consulted with their veterinarians about the use of CBD in pets more than doubled between 2020-2021. With tens of millions of individuals experiencing the benefits of CBD for themselves, its no wonder these same people have questions about whether or not these same benefits can translate to their fur babies.
But with little research done on CBD use in pets and horses, consumers are often left with more questions and unknowns about safety and efficacy than they are with answers.
This quarter, CBD industry leader Kahm CBD discusses emerging research published in the Journal of Equine Veterinary Science, demonstrating the safety of its CBD products for horses.
CBD and Chronic Inflammation in Horses: a safe alternative?
Recently, two Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine veterinarians sought to shed light on whether or not CBD may be able to help manage chronic pain in horses. Led by Dr. Todd Holbrook (professor) and Dr. June Jacobs (Endowed Chair in Veterinary Medicine), along with Megan Williams (assistant professor of equine surgery), a study was carried out to look at the results of pelleted CBD products in horses.
Known for its strong anti-inflammatory properties, CBD has gained a wide following that is now translating to use in pets and horses, but with little information regarding its safety or benefits in pets.
Published in the Journal of Equine Veterinary Science, the results of the study indicate that CBD appears to be safe and well-tolerated by horses, with favorable pharmacokinetic properties that may be explored further to evaluate its use for inflammation management, calming, and general wellness.
Kahm CBD Farms and Hemp
Highly selective in who it partners with, Kahm CBD works with only a few highly vetted organic hemp farms across the United States. These close working relationships allow for greater quality control and transparency from farm to digital store shelves.
Unparalleled Quality Standards
Quality and consistency are at the heart of Kahm CBD’s mission, setting the standard for extensive independent testing from an ISO-certified and licensed lab in Nevada. Similarly, Kahm’s extraction process utilizes industry-leading innovative best practices to ensure quality, potency, and safety.
Innovative and Effective CBD Formulations
Broad Spectrum: Broad-spectrum CBD preparations take advantage of the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, absent of THC.
Full Spectrum: Full spectrum CBD offers the full ‘entourage effect’ of hemps naturally occurring cannabinoids, including THC (less than 0.3% per Farm Bill Regulations).
Isolate: CBD isolate is a product comprised purely of CBD, absent of any other cannabinoids.
Nano: Undergoing a nano-emulsion process, Kahm’s full-spectrum CBD is transformed into a more bioavailable form, offering up to a 3-5x increase in absorption.
About Kahm CBD
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kahm is a family-owned and operated business, offering an innovative line of premium-quality CBD products for people, horses, and pets. Founded with a passion for helping people and pets live their best lives, the company remains committed to staying on the front lines of CBD research and innovation.
Those interested in learning more about the company or its product line are encouraged to visit the official website or by calling 702-635-8899 for more information.
Disclaimer: All Products Mentioned and Carried by Direct Hemp are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.
Media Contact
Company Name: Kahm CBD
Contact Person: Samantha Oates
Email: Send Email
Phone: 817-504-5270
Address:8820 W Russell Rd. Suite 140
City: Las Vegas
State: Nevada
Country: United States
Website: https://kahmcbd.com/
