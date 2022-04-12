Cozomo de' Medici buys $1 million Deekay NFT – Fewocious sells $19 million paint drop – Young artist launches SOFTEE'S to donate to Charity

New York – In recent years, the NFTs have become immensely popular with new collections springing up every day. Digital investors and art collectors across the world are beginning to take a keen interest in this new asset class. As a result, the use of NFTs as collectibles is also on the rise in various niches such as games, digital arts, etc.

A recent sale of an NFT for $1 million has been making the headlines across the media sites. The buyer, who goes by the name Cozomo de’ Medici, bought the digital artwork calling it “a defining work of this era.” This is not a one-off deal. There are several success stories of NFT collections that have multiplied in value over a short period, making them an attractive asset class for investors and collectors.

According to analysts, the global NFT market is worth billions of dollars. The rapid growth in the NFT market has certainly turned heads and there has been an enormous jump in the number of participants in the NFT space.

Let’s not forget, at just 19 years old, Victor Langlois the artist, commonly known as FEWOCiOUS is already one of the most successful NFT artists of all time. Following on his successful $3.1 million with RTFKT, FEWOCiOUS, ‘FewoWorld’ has raised $19 million in its Paint Drop NFT sale.

LuLu, who is just 12 years old and is in 7th grade, has been actively following the developments in the NFT world. When LuLu learned the power of NFTs and how they can be used to help humanity, she was inspired to dive into this upcoming field. She started brainstorming ideas and soon came up with a novel concept for her NFT project. She called it SOFTEE’S NFT.

Sharing the details about the project, LuLu added, “I am thrilled to launch my first NFT project with a vision to bring about a transformation in the lives of the underprivileged. We have put substantial efforts into the development of this splendid NFT collection. We invite NFT enthusiasts and especially the ice-cream lovers to own a piece of this wonderful collection.”

Speaking about her mission to help humanity, LuLu says, “We believe that with the help of the community, we can build a better world for those in need. We have teamed up with Pious Projects, a not-for-profit charitable organization, to build 20 water wells in Africa. We will also donate some of the sales proceeds to help fight child obesity.”

SOFTEE’S is committed to supporting charities that they are working with. “We might not change the world but we can help it. We encourage you to only buy a Softee if it resonates with you,” concludes LuLu.

You can buy a SOFTEE by minting one directly off their website for only .03 Ethereum. The website provides easy-to-follow steps to mint a SOFTEE:

https://softeesnft.com/

The brand has also launched a Twitter channel where members can receive additional information about the project and membership benefits:

https://twitter.com/softee_nft

