Tatum Pools – #1 Swimming Pool Builder And Contractor In Queen Creek Arizona

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZONA – 12 APRIL, 2022 – Tatum Pools is a locally owned and operated swimming pool builder and service company located in Queen Creek, Arizona, ready to give their clients the most enjoyment possible with their pool through their various services. They are fully licensed, insured, and bonded with the state of Arizona.
Building a pool is no small task and shouldn’t be taken lightly. Pool builder in Queen Creek prides itself on being very upfront, transparent, and honest. Not only do they have the knowledge and experience of how a pool should perform, but they also install only the best equipment and materials. As they might not be the cheapest, they are proud that all their materials and equipment come with manufacturer warranties. Their passionate designers use the latest software to ensure their client’s backyard looks like a tropical paradise or upscale resort. It’s safe to say they won’t be disappointed with the quality and craftsmanship of their work.
This swimming pool contractor first comes out by taking measurements and detailed photos of the current state of the pool. They discuss various options in the current market to turn the old, outdated pool into a modern masterpiece. Estimates are then sent out; once approved, the scheduled date and time are set for their client to go down to their distribution center and pick the perfect tile, surface, stone, water feature, etc.
Once Queen Creek pool builder has the client’s design idea, they begin by removing the current surface and tile. After the demo, they inspect the current state of the pool and do repairs as needed. Depending on the extent of the remodel will determine what material is applied first.
All surface remodels come with a 5-year workmanship warranty and 10 materials warranty. Furthermore, all remodels come with new return fittings, main drain covers, and suction line ports.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Tatum Pools provides a variety of swimming pool services; they handle everything from building their client’s dream swimming pool to cleaning and repairing their current swimming pool. They provide exceptional customer service at great prices.
Their mission at Tatum Pools is to provide high-quality services for their valued clients. Their team goes above and beyond to cater to each project’s specific needs. They are the best in pool design, pool building, and pool repair services through open communication and exceptional customer service. They serve the east valley, including Queen Creek, Gilbert, San Tan Valley, Chandler, and Mesa.
Media Contact
Company Name: Tatum Pools
Contact Person: Larry Sanchez
Email: Send Email
Address:19411 E Timberline Rd
City: Queen Creek
State: AZ 85142
Country: United States
Website: https://tatumpoolsaz.com/pool-builder-queen-creek/
