Fitness coach Alex Solomin makes headway globally by helping people lose weight and live a healthier life without overcomplicating the process

Alex Solomin, one of the best fitness influencers to follow on social media, is a leading weight loss and fitness coach who provides an effective and sustainable method for those who want to take their weight loss journey to the next level.

Acclaimed fitness coach and global influencer Alex Solomin is making waves by showing frustrated people who have tried everything in the past to lose weight, that it doesn’t have to be so complicated. Simplicity is key, and sustainability is the goal.

In a bid to reach more people across the globe, Alex has been offering tips and advice through his social channels. He is currently among the most-followed coaches on social media, with a combined following of over 700k people across all platforms.

On his channels, Alex discusses a wide array of weight loss topics, including the top mistakes people need to avoid when losing weight, food choices to make weight loss easier, weight loss tips to boost metabolism, and the importance of consistency, not perfection.

When discussing the best ways to get rid of belly fat and love handles, Alex points out, are being in a calorie deficit, having patience, being consistent, and being more active every week.

“Forget about burpees, planks, and crunches. You can’t lose fat in one specific area, and when you lose fat, you lose fat everywhere” explains Alex.

In another video, Alex, who was 365 pounds himself before he started his weight loss journey, said the single most important mindset shift that helped him lose 135 pounds was to stop focusing on perfection.

“Weight loss is not about being perfect. Perfection is unrealistic. Over time, there will be many instances when you get slightly off track and lose motivation. The truth is, no one is perfect, and motivation won’t be there when you need it most. The key is consistently being good enough over a long period of time.” explains Alex.

Alex also shares regular Q&A content for all his followers looking to start their weight loss journey.

Those who want to begin their weight loss journey or get on the right track to live a healthier life, may contact Alex to get started right away. Others who wish to learn more about Alex Solomin may follow him on his social channels for more information.

