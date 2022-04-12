Bounty Sports Teams Up With Luke Rockhold To Bring Daily Fantasy Pick'em To Sports Fans Across North America

Bounty Sports is excited to announce its partnership with MMA icon and former UFC Middleweight Champion, Luke Rockhold to grow their best-in-class Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) experience and further drive Bounty Sports’ already rapid user growth across North America.
Rockhold joins Bounty Sports as an Ambassador and Athlete Advisor. His adventure-driven nature, passion for the fan experience, and strong social media presence resonate with Bounty’s vision of making DFS fun and accessible for all sports fans. When asked about Bounty, Rockhold responded “It’s quick, it’s easy to play and it’s designed for casual fans. I believe this is going to change the entire fantasy sports industry.”
Jess Hodgson, CEO of Bounty Sports commented, “The Rockhold name is legendary to MMA fans, but his following reaches well beyond the UFC community. Luke is a strong believer in the Bounty Sports platform and our team is excited to work with him to continue to expand our presence across North America.”
Mark Broxterman, CMO of Bounty, added “MMA has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sports within the DFS landscape, and having the opportunity to work with Luke to reach so many new MMA fans is truly a dream come true.”
About Luke Rockhold
The Rockhold name gained notoriety amongst MMA fans as he climbed the ranks of the Strikeforce promotion. On September 10th, 2011, Rockhold won the Strikeforce Middleweight title and in 2013, Rockhold joined the UFC. Quickly improving his record and expanding his personal brand beyond MMA fans, Rockhold beat Chris Weidman in 2015 to become the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion. Recovering from a recent injury, Rockhold continues to actively train for his next fight.
About Bounty Sports
Bounty is available in 24 US States, as well as Canada, offering Daily Fantasy Pick’Em contests across a wide array of sports including MMA, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA, Soccer, NCAA, and more. Designed for average sports fans, the team based Pick’Em Style games bring a new look to fantasy sports. With the addition of Luke Rockhold, Bounty Sports is offering a Free $5 Credit for all new players that sign up using promo code LUKE5 for a limited time.
Bounty is available on Desktop, iOS, and Android, and can be accessed at the links below:
Desktop: www.bountysports.com iOS: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/bounty-sports/id1557241541 and Android: https://bountysports.com/download
Media Contact
Company Name: Bounty Sports
Contact Person: Jess Hodgson
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://bountysports.com/home
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.