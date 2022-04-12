Bounty Sports Teams Up With Luke Rockhold To Bring Daily Fantasy Pick'em To Sports Fans Across North America

Bounty Sports is excited to announce its partnership with MMA icon and former UFC Middleweight Champion, Luke Rockhold to grow their best-in-class Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) experience and further drive Bounty Sports’ already rapid user growth across North America.

Rockhold joins Bounty Sports as an Ambassador and Athlete Advisor. His adventure-driven nature, passion for the fan experience, and strong social media presence resonate with Bounty’s vision of making DFS fun and accessible for all sports fans. When asked about Bounty, Rockhold responded “It’s quick, it’s easy to play and it’s designed for casual fans. I believe this is going to change the entire fantasy sports industry.”

Jess Hodgson, CEO of Bounty Sports commented, “The Rockhold name is legendary to MMA fans, but his following reaches well beyond the UFC community. Luke is a strong believer in the Bounty Sports platform and our team is excited to work with him to continue to expand our presence across North America.”

Mark Broxterman, CMO of Bounty, added “MMA has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sports within the DFS landscape, and having the opportunity to work with Luke to reach so many new MMA fans is truly a dream come true.”

About Luke Rockhold

The Rockhold name gained notoriety amongst MMA fans as he climbed the ranks of the Strikeforce promotion. On September 10th, 2011, Rockhold won the Strikeforce Middleweight title and in 2013, Rockhold joined the UFC. Quickly improving his record and expanding his personal brand beyond MMA fans, Rockhold beat Chris Weidman in 2015 to become the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion. Recovering from a recent injury, Rockhold continues to actively train for his next fight.

About Bounty Sports

Bounty is available in 24 US States, as well as Canada, offering Daily Fantasy Pick’Em contests across a wide array of sports including MMA, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA, Soccer, NCAA, and more. Designed for average sports fans, the team based Pick’Em Style games bring a new look to fantasy sports. With the addition of Luke Rockhold, Bounty Sports is offering a Free $5 Credit for all new players that sign up using promo code LUKE5 for a limited time.

Bounty is available on Desktop, iOS, and Android, and can be accessed at the links below:

Desktop: www.bountysports.com iOS: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/bounty-sports/id1557241541 and Android: https://bountysports.com/download

Media Contact

Company Name: Bounty Sports

Contact Person: Jess Hodgson

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://bountysports.com/home

