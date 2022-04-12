Search Best Investments Compare Treasury Bonds. The safe way to best inflation

The good news is that treasury bonds are guaranteed by the government. They can be good investments for those who are in or close to retirement as well as younger investors who seek a stable return.

Treasury bonds can be a good investment for those looking for safety and a fixed rate of interest that’s paid semiannually until the bond’s maturity.

Bonds are an important piece of an investment portfolio’s asset allocation since the steady return from bonds helps offset the volatility of equity prices.

Investors who are closer to retirement tend to have a larger percentage of their portfolio in bonds, while younger investors may have a smaller percentage.

Corporate bonds tend to pay a higher yield than Treasury bonds since corporate bonds have a default risk, while Treasury bonds are guaranteed.

Advantages of Treasury Bonds:

Although Treasury bonds can be a good investment, they have both advantages and disadvantages. Some of the advantages include:

Steady Income

Treasury bonds pay a fixed rate of interest, which can provide a steady income stream. As a result, bonds can offer investors a steady return that can help offset potential losses from other investments in their portfolio, such as equities.

Risk-free

Treasury bonds are considered risk-free assets, meaning there is no risk that the investor will lose their principal. In other words, investors that hold the bond until maturity are guaranteed their principal or initial investment.

Liquid

Treasury bonds can also be sold before their maturity in the secondary bond market. In other words, there is so much liquidity, meaning an ample amount of buyers and sellers, investors can easily sell their existing bonds if they need to sell their position.

Despite the advantages, Treasury bonds come with a disadvantage that investors should consider before investing.

Lower Rate of Return

The interest income earned from a Treasury bond can result in a lower rate of return versus other investments, such as equities. Most Treasury bonds will only pay between 1-5% fixed interest per annum at best.

The Bottom Line: Bonds can find a place in any diversified portfolio whether you’re young or in retirement. Bonds can provide safety, income and help to reduce risk in an investment portfolio. Bonds can be mixed within a portfolio of equities or laddered to mature each year, providing access to cash when they mature. Investors should consider some exposure to bonds as part of a well-balanced portfolio, whether they’re corporate bonds or Treasury bonds.

What are Gilts?

A Gilt is a bond issued by the UK Government. It’s one of the many ways the HM Treasury generates annual revenue. The benefit of a gilt is unlike a corporate bond, the full value of the bond issue is guaranteed by the HM treasury. So if you were to invest up to £5,000,000,00 in UK Treasury Gilts for example; the full value of your capital is guaranteed, unlike a bank based bond.

What are the benefits of a Gilt?

The benefit of owning a Gilt is that investors know with certainty how much interest they will earn and for how long. If you are interested in safely investing a lump sum, a bonus from work, proceeds of a house sale or even an inheritance, then a Gilt is likely to be your best bet.

How do Gilts work?

In general, the longer the term, the higher the interest rate. Most Gilts require a minimum deposit to open the account. Unlike many other savings accounts, you are usually only allowed to pay in once, which is when you open the account. The HM Treasury gives you the option to have earned interest paid out either bi-annually or annually. Most Gilts require you to lock away your money for a set period of time, however some companies offer an “easy access” option which allows you to access your capital at any time by giving notice and paying a liquidation fee.

Can the interest rate change on a Gilt?

No, the interest rate is fixed until your account matures..

Here’s what Mark Sutton an asset management advisor for a renowned banking institution had to say:

“Keeping your money in short-term Treasury bonds is a similar strategy as maintaining cash in a savings account. If your money is in a Gilt your money is safer than it would be in your bank account because the HM treasury will guarantee up to £5m of your investment and its just as accessible whenever you need it. The huge benefit you get with a Gilt is being paid up to 5% fixed interest per annum. Taking into account todays economic climate, I say a guaranteed 5% of something, is better than 100% of nothing,” says Mark Sutton.

