Mike Strickland Provides Financial Solutions to Overcome Obstacles in Retirement

Mike Strickland is a financial advisor working with Executive Benefits of America to help today’s retirees through the ever-changing landscape of taxes, healthcare, and income in retirement.
For more than 40 years, Mike has been deeply involved in the financial services industry. Having gained extensive, advanced training in a range of tax saving concepts, including tax efficient, tax deferred, and tax-free strategies, Mike aims to help individuals and business owners efficiently use money to solve income and estate planning goals.
Ensuring that clients thoroughly understand all aspects of any solutions he designs for clients, Mike provides educational insight on every part of the plan before it is put into action. He shares his extensive tax knowledge as a continuing education instructor, helping CPAs throughout the country to improve their knowledge of tax saving strategies.
The unifying thread through all that Mike does—his drive for greater tax efficiency and accomplishment of financial goals—is his compassion and abiding interest in helping people provide for their vulnerable loved ones.
As an advisor, Mike puts education first. A business owner himself for more than 34 years, he understands the challenges faced by executives and proprietors, and seeks to impart knowledge and strategies to Americans looking to solidify their retirement planning goals and needs.
Work with Mike Strickland and the team at Executive Benefits of America to enhance your overall financial plan before and in retirement.
Media Contact
Company Name: Executive Benefits of America
Contact Person: Mike Strickland
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-865-444-1151
Country: United States
Website: http://www.exebenefits.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.