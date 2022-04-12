Mike Strickland Provides Financial Solutions to Overcome Obstacles in Retirement

Financial Advisor and Principal Owner of Executive Benefits of America Aims to Provide Industry-Leading Retirement Savings Strategies.

Mike Strickland is a financial advisor working with Executive Benefits of America to help today’s retirees through the ever-changing landscape of taxes, healthcare, and income in retirement.

For more than 40 years, Mike has been deeply involved in the financial services industry. Having gained extensive, advanced training in a range of tax saving concepts, including tax efficient, tax deferred, and tax-free strategies, Mike aims to help individuals and business owners efficiently use money to solve income and estate planning goals.

Ensuring that clients thoroughly understand all aspects of any solutions he designs for clients, Mike provides educational insight on every part of the plan before it is put into action. He shares his extensive tax knowledge as a continuing education instructor, helping CPAs throughout the country to improve their knowledge of tax saving strategies.

The unifying thread through all that Mike does—his drive for greater tax efficiency and accomplishment of financial goals—is his compassion and abiding interest in helping people provide for their vulnerable loved ones.

As an advisor, Mike puts education first. A business owner himself for more than 34 years, he understands the challenges faced by executives and proprietors, and seeks to impart knowledge and strategies to Americans looking to solidify their retirement planning goals and needs.

Work with Mike Strickland and the team at Executive Benefits of America to enhance your overall financial plan before and in retirement.

