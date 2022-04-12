JT Legal Group Now in Beverly Hills

April 12, 2022 – JT Legal Group, a law corporation specializing in personal injury announces their new office location in Beverly Hills, CA.

So far 2022 has been an adventurous year for JT Legal Group. In February, the firm announced the new establishment of their office location in Las Vegas, NV. It was a huge step for JT Legal Group to seek business in a different state and introduce themselves to a new array of clients. The company has also expanded their main office in Glendale, CA, which will allow room for all the new employees JT Legal Group has hired in recent months.

The expansion into Beverly Hills allows JT Legal Group to assist new and existing clients who are in surrounding areas, and will allow the firm to conduct in-house consultations. Our skilled attorneys in Beverly Hills are ready to represent each client with their best interest at heart.

The idea of establishing an office in Beverly Hills was first discussed in early 2021. Founding Member, Jack Ter-Saakyan, has been able to bring this vision to life. Due to the hard work and dedication provided by Managing Partner, Michael Avanesian, and Chief Operating Officer, Jackie Karapetyan, JT Legal Group was successfully able to accomplish that goal.

About JT Legal Group

JT Legal Group was founded in 2013 by Jack Ter-Saakyan. JT Legal Group has successfully obtained more than $2 billion in settlements for their clients and has numerous recognition awards for Top 10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys in 2019, National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 in 2020, featured on SuperLawyers.

